News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Prehistoric past of Norfolk to be discussed at seafront conference

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:12 PM September 20, 2022
An illustration of the Mammuthus primigenius, the woolly mammoth which lived during the ice age. Res

Woolly mammoths had roamed the prehistoric region - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima

The prehistoric past of Norfolk and the North Sea is the subject of a conference in Great Yarmouth next month.

The Great Yarmouth Local History and Archaeological Society will be staging the all day conference at the town's Imperial Hotel on October 15.

It is called The prehistory of Norfolk and the North Sea: the past million years.

Dr Rachel Bynoe, teaching fellow at the University of Southampton, will give a talk called Underwater Archaeology.

Dr Robert Davis, project curator of the Pathways to Ancient Britain Project at the British Museum, will talk on Early Human Activity in East Anglia.

Professor Vincent Gaffney, of the University of Bradford, will speak on Sea Levels and the Archaeology of the North Sea.

Professor Adrian Lister, of the Natural History Museum, will give a talk called Flora and Fauna of the North Sea Basin over the Past Million Years.  

Anyone interested in attending needs to book a place by calling Andrew Fakes of the history society on 01493 843811 or emailing him at andrewfakes79@gmail.com

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Beach Road Chippy in Caister is up for sale

'Successful' village chippy is up for sale as owner retires

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police officer with walkie talkie

Teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus in Great Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Shop merger bid for Regent Road Great Yarmouth

Seaside shop merger bid to create 'family leisure centre'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A van has crashed into a building in Saxon Road

Van crashes into scaffolding outside home in Great Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon