Prehistoric past of Norfolk to be discussed at seafront conference

The prehistoric past of Norfolk and the North Sea is the subject of a conference in Great Yarmouth next month.

The Great Yarmouth Local History and Archaeological Society will be staging the all day conference at the town's Imperial Hotel on October 15.

It is called The prehistory of Norfolk and the North Sea: the past million years.

Dr Rachel Bynoe, teaching fellow at the University of Southampton, will give a talk called Underwater Archaeology.

Dr Robert Davis, project curator of the Pathways to Ancient Britain Project at the British Museum, will talk on Early Human Activity in East Anglia.

Professor Vincent Gaffney, of the University of Bradford, will speak on Sea Levels and the Archaeology of the North Sea.

Professor Adrian Lister, of the Natural History Museum, will give a talk called Flora and Fauna of the North Sea Basin over the Past Million Years.

Anyone interested in attending needs to book a place by calling Andrew Fakes of the history society on 01493 843811 or emailing him at andrewfakes79@gmail.com