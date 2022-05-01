Celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with slap up town hall banquet

The Queen seen during her visit to Great Yarmouth in 1985 - Credit: Archant

People across the borough of Great Yarmouth are being invited to a patriotic celebration to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.

To help mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Great Yarmouth Town Hall will be hosting a celebration dinner on the night of Saturday, June 4 in the Assembly Room.

There will be a four-course banquet, followed by coffee and mints, and a fully licensed bar.

Great Yarmouth Town Hall will host a celebratory dinner for the Queen's jubilee - Credit: Archant

Entertainment will be provided by local soloist singer, Daniella Beck, who will be taking guests on a nostalgic musical journey through the decades before a ‘Last Night of the Proms’ style finale.

As well as the formal dinner event, there are also plans for several free public events to mark the Platinum Jubilee in the borough.

This includes the lighting of a beacon lighting in Anchor Gardens, followed by fireworks on Thursday, June 2; a civic jubilee service at Great Yarmouth Minster led by Rev Simon Ward on Friday, June 3; and Big Jubilee Lunch events at Great Yarmouth Market Place and Pier Gardens in Gorleston on Sunday, June 5.

Great Yarmouth Mayor Adrian Thompson said: "This event is just one of the many ways we are inviting residents to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"If residents cannot make the celebration at the Town Hall, there are several other community events which we are hosting that we encourage people to get involved with.”

Tickets are priced at just £42 per person and can be ordered via the events team on events@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or 01493 846154.