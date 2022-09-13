Pub to hold karaoke fun day to raise funds for domestic abuse charity

A Great Yarmouth town centre pub is holding a karaoke fun day to help raise funds for a domestic abuse charity.

The Theatre Tavern is holding the event on Saturday, September 17 in aid of Refuge.

Saturday's event is seeing the pub encourage people to dress as their favourite cartoon character with prizes for the wackiest outfits.

it will see a karaoke session starting at noon with a barbecue at 2pm.

At 7pm performer Gemma Fairweather will be singing. She has 30 years experience of performing.

The pub has also confirmed it will be open the day of the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19.

Landlady Sarah Hamer has been at the pub since April 2020 and has organised several fundraising events.

She also organised a Christmas Day sing-a-long event so people did not feel lonely.