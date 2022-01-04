Will Great Yarmouth pantomime return? Oh yes it will!

The cast of Aladdin, who performed in Great Yarmouth Town Hall's first-ever professional pantomime. - Credit: GD Creatives

Pantomime season might be over, but one Great Yarmouth company has already announced the title for its next production.

GD Creatives, who performed Aladdin at the Town Hall commented on its debut season at the venue.

The company, which has been producing shows in the area for over 10 years, is happy with how the season went and have already announced what its next show will be.

Robin Hood will be coming to town this December.

Director Gavin Dean said it was a joy to perform in front of sell out crowds back in the company's hometown.

“We’ve been away for a couple of years but I tell you what, there is nothing like coming home," Mr Dean said.

"We are now getting ready to review the project as a whole to see where we can improve and, hopefully soon, we will have dates booked in and tickets on sale.”

To keep up to date with all the news and info you can follow the group on Facebook or visit their website.