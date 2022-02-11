News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth vintage fayre to be held at gallery

James Weeds

Published: 1:38 PM February 11, 2022
North Norfolk Railway 1940s Weekend at Sheringham. Looking at vintage clothes at Sheringham Station.

Vintage lovers have been been invited to "'ave a rummage" at Primeyarc art gallery's Jumblist Massive vintage fayre on February 19 and 20. - Credit: Archant

Bargain hunters, collectors and vintage lovers are being encouraged to "'ave a rummage" at a weekend vintage fayre in Great Yarmouth.

The free to attend event, named Jumblist Massive, will be held at the Primeyarc art gallery inside Market Gates over the weekend beginning Saturday, February 19.

The space will be transformed with tables selling pre-loved clothing and accessories, records and CDs, as well as second-hand books and furniture.

Also at the event, which is part of the Great Yarmouth Contemporary Art Craft and Design Fayre, there will be makeover artists, haircuts and a place to purchase plants and seeds.

For people interested in DIY, there are workshops in home repairs, custom t-shirt modification and studio pottery by Pot Rescue.

Entertainment will be provided by two DJs across both days and food will be provided from a cake and bake sale.

Tables are also available for people interested in selling off their unneeded wares.

For more information, visit the Originalprojects Facebook page or email info@originalprojects.space.

