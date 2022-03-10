Overcoming the odds - People's hardship shown in Yarmouth exhibition

Humans - Strength and Frailty is an exhibition hosted by Yare Gallery highlighting the triumphs and tribulations people face. - Credit: Yare Gallery

Key workers are being celebrated as part of a Great Yarmouth art exhibition which explores our ability to adapt and overcome.

The Yare Gallery on South Quay is hosting a free exhibition called Humans - Strength and Frailty from March 11 until May 5.

The gallery will display portraits, photos and sculptures by more than 60 artists over three storeys. They highlight[ the range of physical and emotional states people face throughout their lives.

Inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic, the exhibit will also feature a film created by students from East Norfolk College, using stills of paintings of East Anglian NHS workers by local artists.

There are also works depicting local NHS staff as part of the NHS Heroes project, an initiative started by Devon artist Tom Croft. Two of the artists taking part are NHS staff themselves.

The gallery's sculpture garden reopens for the year with spring bulbs and sculptures of the human form to view.

Find out more at yare.org.uk