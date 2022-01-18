News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Exhibition highlights why Yarmouth is great

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 12:28 PM January 18, 2022
Updated: 12:41 PM January 18, 2022
Composite of three works at the exhibiton.

The Yarmouth is Great exhibition will be on display at the Yare Gallery from January 21. - Credit: Yare Gallery / James Weeds

All that is great about Great Yarmouth is being celebrated in an exhibition put together by artists from the town.

Yare Gallery on South Quay will have a new exhibition from January 21 entitled Yarmouth is Great.

Hot dog man.

The seaside favourite hot dog man is made by Gabbi Minas. - Credit: Yare Gallery

The exhibition highlights reasons people live, work and visit the town and has been put together by three Great Yarmouth artists.

It contains everyday scenes by Peter Rodulfo, watercolours by Andrew Dibben and atmospheric scenes of the town's industrial areas by Katarzyna Coleman.

Also on display are paintings by the late muralist John Dashwood - whose work is still on display outside the Time and Tide museum and the Drill House.

john Dashwood mural.

A mural which highlights the diverse sights of the town made by Peter Rodulfo. - Credit: Yare Gallery

Historic posters and some of the iconic brands, such as Lacons, which have been manufacturing in the town since Victorian times will also be displayed.

Yare Gallery's new shop, which features pottery and screen print, will also be open throughout the exhibition.

Andrew Dibben's watercolours.

Andrew Dibben's watercolours highlights some traditional Great Yarmouth scenes. - Credit: Yare Gallery

Entry is free and onsite parking is available at the side of the gallery.

For more information, visit the Yare Gallery website.

Paining of industrial building.

Katarzyna Coleman's pieces which highlight the colour and shapes of the industrial parts of town are included in the exhibit. - Credit: Yare Gallery

Painting of the park.

Peter Rodulfo's vision of St George's Park is on display at the exhibition. - Credit: Yare Gallery

Grey and red print of the church.

A print of Great Yarmouth Minster is included in the exhibition. - Credit: Yare Gallery

