Children can create spooky Halloween pumpkins at garden centre

Children can make their own spooky pumpkins - Credit: Cherry Lane

Children can create their own spooky Halloween pumpkins at a garden centre near Great Yarmouth.

Cherry Lane Garden Centre on Beccles Road, Fritton, is holding one hour sessions on October 27 and 28 where children will have the chance to choose their pumpkins and carve them with haunting Halloween designs including ghosts, ghouls and ghastly grins.

The workshops, hosted by spookily dressed Cherry Lane staff, will also include a Halloween cookie and a glass of witches’ brew for children to enjoy.

Pumpkins can be turned into ghoulish Halloween displays at the sessions - Credit: Cherry Lane

Prizes will be given for the best pumpkin design, as well as the most frightful fancy dress costume and top dancer in a zombie dance off.

Tickets for the pumpkin carving workshops cost £5.99 per child, with accompanying adults free (up to two adults per child).

Each workshop starts at 9am.

Spaces are limited and must be booked online in advance. Visit www.cherry-lane.co.uk

Similar sessions are taking place at the Cherry Lane centre at Pulham Market, near Diss.



