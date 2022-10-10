Fringe winner brings Victoria Wood tribute show to home town

Hannah Brackenbury is bringing her one-woman-show Victorious, a tribute to the late Victoria Wood, to Gorleston. - Credit: supplied by Hannah Brackenbury

A critically acclaimed musical tribute to the late, great comedy icon Victoria Wood is coming to Gorleston.

Victorious, devised and performed by Bradwell-born musical comedy performer Hannah Brackenbury, features a number of Ms Wood’s classic comedy songs alongside original poems and numbers inspired by her work.

The one-woman show enjoyed a sell-out run at Brighton Fringe in 2018, scooping the Broadway Baby Bobby Award for Best of the Festival, as well as a national comedy award for Best Show at the Funny Women Awards in 2019.

The show, at the Cliff Hotel on Sunday, October 23 is the final date in a UK tour which has seen her perform 28 shows across the country.

The tour started in January 2020 and was only supposed to last eight months but due to the pandemic had to be extended.

Ms Brackenbury said: “I’m delighted to be bringing the show home to family and friends in Gorleston.

"It's an absolute joy to perform.

"Victoria Wood was my hero and to be able to pay tribute to her in this way, and have fellow fans enjoying the show so much really means the world to me.

"It’s a great honour to be able to perform her wonderful songs and keep her memory alive".

Audiences will be treated to an hour of classic songs on piano and guitar, including Pam and the ever-popular Ballad of Barry and Freda as well as original songs, poems and monologues penned especially for the show.

Ms Brackenbury grew up in Bradwell and attended Lynn Grove High School before studying A-level music at Great Yarmouth College.

She went on to study music at the University of Derby and later trained as a photographer, working for the Derby Evening Telegraph for several years before relocating to Brighton in 2009.

Her father Ralph Brackenbury inspired a generation of children at Woodlands Middle School, Bradwell.

She now lives in West Sussex and runs regular comedy and cabaret nights in both Brighton and Worthing.

Victorious comes to The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston on Sunday, October 23 at 4pm.

Tickets are £9 plus a booking fee and are available online via www.wegottickets.com/victorious.

For a list of other show dates, venues and ticket information see the website: www.brackers.co.uk