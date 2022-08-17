Sounds of Queen and Shakin' Stevens to come to holiday park

Freddie Mercury and Brian May of Queen perform on stage - Credit: Duncan Raban/EMPICS Entertainment

A holiday park in the Great Yarmouth area is inviting people to attend a night of free music acts, including Queen and Shakin' Stevens tribute groups.

The Belle Air Holiday Park at Hemsby is staging a Feast of Music event on Saturday, August 20.

The free-to-enter event starts at 2pm with the first act, Mel Stevens and the Classics, performing Shakin' Stevens songs from 3pm.

At 5pm Suffolk duo FYI will be performing hits from the 1960s through to today. They will be followed by Tonic at 7pm.

The final act, Queenergy, will perform at 9pm. The tribute band was formed in 2020 with the aim of bringing the music of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon to the stage again.

The event will also have children's activities, with Simon Fay, host and compere, kicking off the fun from 2pm.

Belle Aire Park is on Beach Road.



