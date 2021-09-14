Hippodrome reports record breaking audiences as run comes to a close
- Credit: www.streetviewmarketing.co.uk
A show full of spectacular family fun in an historic Great Yarmouth venue comes to an end this Sunday.
The Hippodrome's Summer Spectacular has proved a smash hit with audiences.
Venue owner Peter Jay says the Hippodrome's Summer Spectacular has enjoyed a record-breaking season with most shows being completely sold out.
He said: 'We’ve been blown away by the amazing response of our audiences, Great Yarmouth in general has such a buzz around it at the moment.
"The seafront itself has been the busiest I've seen it in years, and we've smashed recent box office records."
The show's producer and ringmaster, Jack Jay, said: "Each day seeing a full house of audiences has been very emotional, we've all waited a long time for this.
"It really gives us great confidence going forwards into our autumn and winter shows."
Tickets for the Hippodrome's Halloween and Christmas shows are now available.
Visit www.hippodromechttps://hippodromecircus.co.uk/ircus.co.uk for further information.