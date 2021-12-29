News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Show's not over for panto which streamed to 350,000 pupils

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:16 AM December 29, 2021
Updated: 11:24 AM December 29, 2021
Cast of Jack and the Beanstalk

Charlie Randall as Jack (centre), Emma Riches as his girlfriend Jill, Harry Wyatt as Jack’s mum Dame TikTok, Olly Westlake as Colin the Cow, and Katie Thompson as the fairy. - Credit: Mark Benfield/ SLT

A pantomime staged at a Great Yarmouth theatre has proved an internet hit with 350,000 pupils across the UK.

Jack and the Beanstalk streamed to 357,199 pupils across the country while it was on stage at St George's Theatre during the Christmas period.

The show was also performed at Sheringham Little Theatre to spread festive cheer for all the family, with further shows at the venue until December 31.

Harry Wyatt as Dame Tiktok.

Harry Wyatt as Dame Tiktok. - Credit: Mark Benfield/ SLT

The production followed last year’s successful Covid-beating format of a smaller cast of just a handful of young actors and a shorter show time of an hour.

Director Debbie Thompson said: “It has been a tremendous season.

“Our seating retained social distancing and we were asking people to wear masks. 

"So Plan B had little effect on us and it helped give audiences the confidence to come and see the shows.

“The number of children watching the streamed schools was amazing, and all our live schools shows at St George’s were sold out."

Harry Wyatt as Dame TikTok, Katie Thompson as the fairy, and Olly Westlake as Colin the Cow.

Harry Wyatt as Dame TikTok, Katie Thompson as the fairy, and Olly Westlake as Colin the Cow. - Credit: Mark Benfield/ SLT

Most Read

  1. 1 Search for missing Great Yarmouth man, 46
  2. 2 Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight
  3. 3 Masterplan for 5,200 homes adopted
  1. 4 Reunited! Rescue dog Juno found by drone after a week missing
  2. 5 What next for third river crossing after first year of construction?
  3. 6 Roller skaters celebrate major funding boost
  4. 7 Out with the old! The changing face of Gorleston's prestigious Marine Parade
  5. 8 Police officers injured during seven-hour Broads cruiser rescue operation
  6. 9 Man charged after boat incident which saw two officers injured
  7. 10 Dozens enjoy pub's Christmas Day karaoke party

The pantomime will be running twice a day at Sheringham Little Theatre on Wednesday, December 29, Thursday, December 30 and Friday, December 31.

For more information, visit Sheringham Little Theatre's website.

Great Yarmouth News
Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mel and Jimmy Wilson.

End of an era - farewell to two Great Yarmouth market stalls

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Green recycling bins awaiting collection Picture: Chris Bishop

New company formed to collect bins and clean streets

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Decoy Tavern Fritton Norfolk

Village bid to save pub from being sold for housing

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Byline: Sonya Duncan

Updated

A47 closed after crash leads to 'substantial oil spillage'

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon