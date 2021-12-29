Show's not over for panto which streamed to 350,000 pupils

Charlie Randall as Jack (centre), Emma Riches as his girlfriend Jill, Harry Wyatt as Jack’s mum Dame TikTok, Olly Westlake as Colin the Cow, and Katie Thompson as the fairy. - Credit: Mark Benfield/ SLT

A pantomime staged at a Great Yarmouth theatre has proved an internet hit with 350,000 pupils across the UK.

Jack and the Beanstalk streamed to 357,199 pupils across the country while it was on stage at St George's Theatre during the Christmas period.

The show was also performed at Sheringham Little Theatre to spread festive cheer for all the family, with further shows at the venue until December 31.

Harry Wyatt as Dame Tiktok. - Credit: Mark Benfield/ SLT

The production followed last year’s successful Covid-beating format of a smaller cast of just a handful of young actors and a shorter show time of an hour.

Director Debbie Thompson said: “It has been a tremendous season.

“Our seating retained social distancing and we were asking people to wear masks.

"So Plan B had little effect on us and it helped give audiences the confidence to come and see the shows.

“The number of children watching the streamed schools was amazing, and all our live schools shows at St George’s were sold out."

Harry Wyatt as Dame TikTok, Katie Thompson as the fairy, and Olly Westlake as Colin the Cow. - Credit: Mark Benfield/ SLT

The pantomime will be running twice a day at Sheringham Little Theatre on Wednesday, December 29, Thursday, December 30 and Friday, December 31.

For more information, visit Sheringham Little Theatre's website.