Show's not over for panto which streamed to 350,000 pupils
- Credit: Mark Benfield/ SLT
A pantomime staged at a Great Yarmouth theatre has proved an internet hit with 350,000 pupils across the UK.
Jack and the Beanstalk streamed to 357,199 pupils across the country while it was on stage at St George's Theatre during the Christmas period.
The show was also performed at Sheringham Little Theatre to spread festive cheer for all the family, with further shows at the venue until December 31.
The production followed last year’s successful Covid-beating format of a smaller cast of just a handful of young actors and a shorter show time of an hour.
Director Debbie Thompson said: “It has been a tremendous season.
“Our seating retained social distancing and we were asking people to wear masks.
"So Plan B had little effect on us and it helped give audiences the confidence to come and see the shows.
“The number of children watching the streamed schools was amazing, and all our live schools shows at St George’s were sold out."
The pantomime will be running twice a day at Sheringham Little Theatre on Wednesday, December 29, Thursday, December 30 and Friday, December 31.
For more information, visit Sheringham Little Theatre's website.