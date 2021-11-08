Musical duo from Barcelona are coming to Great Yarmouth

The husband and wife duo are making up for lost time during the pandemic and want to make as much music as possible on their UK tour. - Credit: Kid Hyena

A musical act from Barcelona is making its way to Great Yarmouth for a workshop and gig.

Kid Hyena, tap dancing, alternative rockers from Barcelona - consisting of Matt Kemp and Maria Moreno - are currently on a UK tour and will be hosting a music workshop and acoustic gig in the town on Saturday.

Maria Moreno and Matt Kemp are Kid Hyena. - Credit: Kid Hyena

The husband and wife duo, whose "electro alt hop" act has received praise from BBC Introducing, have over 30 years collective experience of workshopping and they will be delivering a three-hour body percussion and self-expression session at Primeyarc Art Gallery in Market Gates shopping centre on Saturday, November 13 from 1pm until 4pm before performing an acoustic gig at Colossal Youth on King Street at 7pm.

The workshop at Primeyarc is priced at £10 for one person, £18 for two, or £22 for three people.

The gig at Colossal Youth will be a donation for entry.

For bookings and more info, email kidhyenamusic@gmail.com.

Kid Hyena will be hosting a three-hour workshop for people in Great Yarmouth before their acoustic gig on Saturday, November 13. - Credit: Kid Hyena



