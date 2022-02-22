News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Later with Jools Holland-style event returning to Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:19 PM February 22, 2022
The H-Gang back in 2020.

The H-Gang back in 2020. - Credit: Gordon Woolcock

A popular music event in Gorleston which saw a surprise appearance from Rag 'n' Bone Man at one of its last outings is coming back in March.

The Later with Jools Holland-inspired show, The Room, will return to Gorleston's Ocean Room on Saturday, March 12.

The event sees musicians performing across multiple stages, taking advantage of the Ocean Room's oval layout.

The Renadeans

The Renadeans will be bringing their fun Indie set to Gorleston. - Credit: The Renadeans

In February 2020 it created a stir when Brit Award winner Rag 'n' Bone Man, a regular on the Jools' BBC show, made an unannounced appearance.

Four original acts have been lined up for the event, including Norwich Indie band The Renadeans, duo Danny R and Paul Gillings, voodoo rockabillies Das Fenster and The Alibis and Llewelyn, fronted by Paul Johnson.

The Room's multi-stage venue.

The Room's multi-stage venue. - Credit: Gordon Woolcock

Resident band The H Gang will be back on stage with a full seven-piece band. They will be joined by JJ Darby from The
Bloodshake Chorus on vocals and will be introducing the talented Helen Ashton to the band for the first time.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are limited and cost £10 in advance.

For more details, visit The Room's website.

Llweleyn will be fronted by Paul Johnson in Gorleston on March 12.

Llweleyn will be fronted by Paul Johnson in Gorleston on March 12. - Credit: Paul Johnson


Gorleston News

Don't Miss

A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Cannabis grower was asleep when police raided home

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
This house on Marine Parade in Gorleston was sold in 2018 for £750,000. Picture: Fine and Country.

Revealed: Most and least expensive streets in Great Yarmouth borough

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
A fatberg fished out in Lowestoft and Thomas Williams of Caister

Fatberg threatens Caister homes and businesses

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The sealed off area outside Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth

Town centre shopping area sealed off as Storm Eunice batters region

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon