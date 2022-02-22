Later with Jools Holland-style event returning to Gorleston

A popular music event in Gorleston which saw a surprise appearance from Rag 'n' Bone Man at one of its last outings is coming back in March.

The Later with Jools Holland-inspired show, The Room, will return to Gorleston's Ocean Room on Saturday, March 12.

The event sees musicians performing across multiple stages, taking advantage of the Ocean Room's oval layout.

The Renadeans will be bringing their fun Indie set to Gorleston. - Credit: The Renadeans

In February 2020 it created a stir when Brit Award winner Rag 'n' Bone Man, a regular on the Jools' BBC show, made an unannounced appearance.

Four original acts have been lined up for the event, including Norwich Indie band The Renadeans, duo Danny R and Paul Gillings, voodoo rockabillies Das Fenster and The Alibis and Llewelyn, fronted by Paul Johnson.

The Room's multi-stage venue. - Credit: Gordon Woolcock

Resident band The H Gang will be back on stage with a full seven-piece band. They will be joined by JJ Darby from The

Bloodshake Chorus on vocals and will be introducing the talented Helen Ashton to the band for the first time.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are limited and cost £10 in advance.

For more details, visit The Room's website.

Llweleyn will be fronted by Paul Johnson in Gorleston on March 12. - Credit: Paul Johnson



