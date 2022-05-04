Comedian behind Lee Nelson to perform at Ocean Room

Lee Nelson is played by Simon Brodkin. He is coming to the Ocean Room in Gorleston. - Credit: Archant

A comedian who confronted a prime minister and the head of international football with high-profile pranks will take to the stage at the Ocean Room in Gorleston.

Simon Brodkin will be headlining a WCB Comedy night at the seafront venue on Friday, July 15.

He is known for playing Lee Nelson, who famously handed prime minister Theresa May a P45 form during her keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference.

Comedian Lee Nelson confronts the prime minister Theresa May during her speech. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

He also showered FIFA president Sepp Blatter with hundreds of dollar bills for a fake North Korea 2026 World Cup bid.

Entertainment at the Ocean Room comedy night will also feature comedians Roger Monkhouse, Pam Ford and Gerry Kyei.

Paul Dunn, from WCB Comedy, said: "The Ocean Room is a perfect setting to let loose with a pint and enjoy the UK's absolute best comedians."

Doors for the evening will open at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £20.

For tickets and more information, visit wcbcomedy.com or call the Ocean Room on 01493 667890.