Madness to descend on Pleasure Beach for launch of tribute acts

Madness ride the rollercoaster at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach for thier "ouse of Fun" music vodeo. Date: 7 April 1982 - Credit: Archant Library

It was a music video set at a Great Yarmouth attraction that helped see the band Madness soar to the top of the music charts.

In April 1982 the seven piece band were filmed at the Pleasure Beach for the video for House of Fun, which became Madness's only number one here.

The video shows Madness sampling a number of rides at the popular tourist attraction including the alpine-themed roller coaster, with a bowler hatted Suggs seen at the front of the car.

And now 40 years on from House of Funs storming the charts the Pleasure Beach is bringing a touch of the Madness magic back to the seafront.

The song and visit by the chart-topping band four decades ago is inspiring the first season of Pleasure Beach Live musical shows.

The tribute band Complete Madness will bring House of Fun, which spent nine weeks in the charts, and many more hits to life when the new season of live shows launches on August 4.

Aaron Jones, Pleasure Beach director, said: “House of Fun is really special to us.

"To have a band like Madness here was a one-off. We know Suggs and the Nutty Boys are busy with their summer tour but we are really pleased Complete Madness are going to be with us to mark the anniversary and help everyone recapture their Madness memories.”

The show will be the start of a season of Thursday evening performances throughout August which will form part of the attraction's 6.30pm-9.30pm session and be included in the session admission cost.

On August 11 The Floating Greyhounds will be performing. Their repertoire of songs ranges from Pink Floyd to Robbie Williams.

The Pleasure Beach is hosting a series of tribute music nights - Credit: Archant Library

August 18 will see a Soul and Funk Legends show celebrating the golden ages of Motown and the sound of Detroit. Headlining will Ashton James who has worked with the likes of Joss Stone and Beverley Knight as well as supporting Seventies and Eighties band Shalamar.

Completing the line-up will be Little Chix on August 25. The choreographed show will feature Little Mix’s biggest hits mixed with top chart hits.

