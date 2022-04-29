Broads village braces itself for scarecrow invasion

The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27. - Credit: Simon Crutchley

Dozens of colourful and wacky characters will be taking over a Norfolk Broads village over the bank holiday weekend.

On Sunday, May 1 and Monday, May 2 the Martham Scarecrow Festival will be held between 10am and 5pm each day.

Martham Scarecrow Festival. May 2014. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

About 70 scarecrows are due to make the picturesque village their home and the two day event will also feature live music, dancing, garden sales and charity stalls and family activities in the centre of Martham.

Programmes are available from the event marquee and people will be able to vote for their favourite scarecrows.

As a tribute to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, village resident and knitting queen Yolanda Brown, who created a Captain Tom tribute at a previous festival, has also knitted 70 mini corgis that will be dotted around the village for people to pick up.

People can then use the hashtag #marthamcorgi70 on social media to try and win a jubilee celebration box.

70 mini corgis have been dotted around the village - Credit: Martham Scarecrow Festival

For more information search for Martham Scarecrow Festival on Facebook. Funds raised will go back into the village for events and good causes.