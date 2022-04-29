News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Broads village braces itself for scarecrow invasion

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:32 AM April 29, 2022
The Martham Scarecrow Festival returned on June 26 and 27.

Dozens of colourful and wacky characters will be taking over a Norfolk Broads village over the bank holiday weekend.

On Sunday, May 1 and Monday, May 2 the Martham Scarecrow Festival will be held between 10am and 5pm each day.

Martham Scarecrow Festival. May 2014. Picture: James Bass

About 70 scarecrows are due to make the picturesque village their home and the two day event will also feature live music, dancing, garden sales and charity stalls and family activities in the centre of Martham.

Programmes are available from the event marquee and people will be able to vote for their favourite scarecrows.

As a tribute to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, village resident and knitting queen Yolanda Brown, who created a Captain Tom tribute at a previous festival, has also knitted 70 mini corgis that will be dotted around the village for people to pick up.

People can then use the hashtag #marthamcorgi70 on social media to try and win a jubilee celebration box.

70 mini corgis have been dotted around the village

For more information search for Martham Scarecrow Festival on Facebook. Funds raised will go back into the village for events and good causes.

