Play about migrant experiences coming to Great Yarmouth

Helen Vine and Monique Muzariri will be appearing in the play, Here is Home, at Great Yarmouth on February 20. - Credit: Richard Batson

An outdoor play documenting the experiences of migrants in Norfolk is coming to Great Yarmouth.

Here is Home will mix drama with music and poetry in a free to attend street theatre performance on the plaza by St George's Theatre on Sunday, February 20.

It will highlight how refugees feel, what it is like to move to a new homeland, and how local people can help by simple acts to welcome them.

Three actors take multiple roles to tell the tale in a 20-minute show that is part of the Love Light Norwich Festival.

Helen Vine and Monique Muzariri rehearsing Here is Home at Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Richard Batson

The performance has evolved from a Rewriting Rural Racism project run last year by Sheringham Little Theatre, which included a series of short films telling the real life stories of migrants in the county.

Project co-ordinator Katie Thompson said: “The Love Light Festival saws the films and asked us to do some live theatre based on migration which fits in their festival theme of love and belonging.

“The theatre is very visual with a soundtrack and live light show backdrop projected by German artist Nikola Dicke.

“It follows characters migrating from Africa to London - where they don’t fit in - then to Norfolk and the challenges they face.

"We examine what is it to set up home, which is not just about bricks and mortar but about interaction with the locals to gain a sense of belonging. A simple 'hello' or 'good morning' can make all the difference.

“A lot of our initial project had to go online due to Covid, so we are thrilled to be given a chance to revive the concept as live theatre. We hope it gets people thinking about migration and what they can do to help people moving here to feel at home.”

The all-female cast are Monique Muzariri, Valentina Pakou from London and Helen Vine from Norfolk.

The performance will take place from 7pm in the plaza by St George's Theatre cafe on King Street, Great Yarmouth on Sunday, February 20. There is no need to book.

In Norwich, the play will be held at St Andrew's Plain on February 17 and 18 from 7pm. There is another performance at the same location on Saturday, February 19 from 7.30pm.

For more details, visit St George's Theatre's website or the Love Light Norwich website.