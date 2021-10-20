Mother Goose panto set for Gorleston Pavilion
- Credit: Gorleston Pavilion Theatre
Pantomime fun is heading to Gorleston Pavilion Theatre in the form of Mother Goose.
The laugher-filled show will be performed between December 8 and January 2.
Mother Goose sells Priscilla the Goose to the Spirit of Vanity in exchange for beauty, but as usual good wins in the end.
Joseph Ballard is playing the dame Milly Goose. He said: “It’s probably the best dame part. It’s very funny and has pathos."
Beverley Bishop plays the Spirit of Charity, Emily Forder portrays the Spirit of Vanity and the 'boo, hiss' villain is Chris Dilley who played the baddie in Jack and the Beanstalk two years ago.
You may also want to watch:
Jayne King will be putting 14 dancers through their paces, Michael Friend is making and designing the costumes and Colin Dyer is designing and making the sets.
Des Barrit has written the show, and will also be directing it.
Tickets are available at www.gorlestonpavilion.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Roadside restaurant aiming to re-open before Christmas
- 2 Student nurse's plea after two years of university work stolen from car
- 3 Seal charity to take 'unprecendented' action to protect Norfolk seal colony
- 4 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
- 5 Yarmouth bridge will not lift until March 2022 as upgrade works delayed
- 6 Vacant Game store hosts walk-in Covid test centre
- 7 Petrol station staff to receive awards for attempting to save baby's life
- 8 Decision on controversial four-storey flats pushed back
- 9 Shop owners say don't worry about Christmas supplies
- 10 Third teenager arrested over Yarmouth park stabbing