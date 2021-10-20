Mother Goose panto set for Gorleston Pavilion

Published: 11:24 AM October 20, 2021

Pantomime fun is heading to Gorleston Pavilion Theatre in the form of Mother Goose.

The laugher-filled show will be performed between December 8 and January 2.

Mother Goose sells Priscilla the Goose to the Spirit of Vanity in exchange for beauty, but as usual good wins in the end.

Joseph Ballard is playing the dame Milly Goose. He said: “It’s probably the best dame part. It’s very funny and has pathos."

Beverley Bishop plays the Spirit of Charity, Emily Forder portrays the Spirit of Vanity and the 'boo, hiss' villain is Chris Dilley who played the baddie in Jack and the Beanstalk two years ago.

Jayne King will be putting 14 dancers through their paces, Michael Friend is making and designing the costumes and Colin Dyer is designing and making the sets.

Des Barrit has written the show, and will also be directing it.

Tickets are available at www.gorlestonpavilion.co.uk