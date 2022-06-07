Top tribute acts to appear at Great Yarmouth Nearly Festival

The Marley Experience: A tribute to Bob Marley and The Wailers. - Credit: The Nearly Festival

The sounds of music legends such as Queen, Ed Sheeran and Abba will be thrilling up to 2,000 people a day in Great Yarmouth next month.

The inaugural Nearly Festival Great Yarmouth is being held at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground on the weekend of July 16 and 17.

The event features a whole host of top tribute acts performing hits by music legends such as Queen, Bruno Mars, Bob Marley, Lady Gaga, Robbie Williams and Oasis.

Flash: A tribute to Queen - Credit: The Nearly Festival

The Nearly festival is in its seventh year and has been held in Norwich, Oulton Broad and Bury St Edmunds.

Organiser Danny Banthorpe said the Great Yarmouth event is the largest capacity-wise to be held yet and tickets were selling fast.

And in a first for the event through a "legacy challenge" Mr Banthorpe is offering 50 pair of tickets or family tickets for free to schools, clubs and charities that pledge to raise at least £100 for good causes.

Danny Banthorpe, of Nearly Festival and Pop Up Pictures, with his son Blake. - Credit: Supplied

As well as getting the tickets, the 50 groups or schools will get perks, such as free drinks and ice cream.

Mr Banthorpe said: "It is the first time we have held this legacy challenge for the community.

"We want to leave a legacy behind after we have packed up and left."

Mr Banthorpe found Beaconsfield Recreation Ground as a venue after discussions with Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Other tribute acts taking to the stage at the recreation ground are Beyonce, Rita Ora, Coldplay, Chic and Nile Rogers acts.

Mr Banthorpe said: " We put on acts for all ages and the Queen tribute always play the Sunday night as they always get people onto their feet.

"Tribute acts are much more respected now and are very, very popular."

The two-day event also features a kids zone with fairground rides and free activities.

As well as Great Yarmouth, a Nearly Festival will be held in Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad near Lowestoft on the weekend of June 25/26.

For more information on how to gain the legacy tickets visit the Nearly Festival facebook page.

Tickets for the events and more details on the festival can be found at nearlyfestival.com/greatyarmouth