Nearly Festival announces Great Yarmouth park as new venue for 2022

The Marley Experience: A tribute to Bob Marley and The Wailers. - Credit: The Nearly Festival

Music lovers, pop fans and partygoers are invited to join in the revelry of Great Yarmouth's first-ever Nearly Festival.

The two-day festival, which features tribute acts from pop music's present and past, will be making its way to Beaconsfield Park on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17.

Le Freak: A tribute to Chic - Credit: The Nearly Festival

The Nearly Festival - which has been running annual events in Norwich, Oulton Broad, Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Ipswich since 2014 - will feature 14 acts over two days including tributes to the likes of Queen, Bob Marley and Ed Sheeran.

On Saturday, July 16 the event will be headlined by Bruno Mars and Bob Marley tributes, accompanied by eight-piece bands.

Earlier in the day, tributes to ABBA, Nile Rogers and Chic, Beyonce, Rita Ora and Lady Gaga will perform.

On Sunday, July 17, there will be tributes to rock legends Queen, Oasis and Stone Roses.

Also on the day, there will be tribute performances by Ed Sheeran and Robbie Williams acts.

Flash: A tribute to Queen - Credit: The Nearly Festival

The event is family friendly with curfew times of 9pm Saturday and 8pm Sunday.

Catering will be provided by a local street food market which will include a range of tasty vendors, from pizza to burgers, crepes to noodles, and a pub in the park will be serving pub priced drinks.

Great Yarmouth's Nearly Festival is also backed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Danny Banthorpe, of The Nearly Festival, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Great Yarmouth Borough Council to bring this event to Beaconsfield Park this summer.

"It will be a great opportunity for people to get out again and enjoy a fun day or weekend out.”

Jack Shepherd will be playing tribute to Ed Sheeran. - Credit: The Nearly Festival

Organisers of the Nearly Festival are recruiting local non-food traders, clubs, charities and organisations to get involved in the event.

The Great Yarmouth Lions Club, Volunteering Matters and Wiggle and Giggle are among those already signed up for the two day event.

Day or weekend early bird tickets are available to book now from £17.50 per adult, under 5's go free & over five's are just £5 per day.

For more details and ticket information, visit 'The Nearly Festival' on Facebook or www.nearlyfestival.com.