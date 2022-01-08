Great Yarmouth film-makers' award-winning film is now online

Hughie 'the Druid' Harwood in a poster for 'Fact or Fiction? The Norfolk Sea Creature'. - Credit: Submitted

An award-winning film which features the borough of Great Yarmouth as its backdrop is now available to watch online.

Made by two producers from the town, 'Fact or Fiction? The Norfolk Sea Creature' explores the possibility of a mysterious life form living off the resort's shores.

The 25-minute film bagged eight awards - including Best British Short and Best Performance - at the Fortean Film Festival in Gloucester, an event which champions all things weird and paranormal.

Director Jordon Thomas Sendall and producer Kyle Ball - both from Great Yarmouth - released the film on YouTube so people from the town could enjoy it.

Kyle Ball and Jordon Thomas Sendall, makers of 'Fact or Fiction? The Norfolk Sea Creature' at the Fortean Film Festival. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Sendall said: "We had such a great time filming around the borough and it looks incredible on film.

"We thought it was only fitting to share it with everyone."

Mr Ball said: "It's interesting when people watch the film.

"It seems most people have a different interpretation.

"I can't wait to see what the public thinks."

Actor Tiah-Paige Burrell in 'Fact or Fiction? The Norfolk Sea Creature'. - Credit: Jordon Thomas Sendall / Kyle Ball

The film can be watched on YouTube.