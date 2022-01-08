News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Great Yarmouth film-makers' award-winning film is now online

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 8:00 AM January 8, 2022
Hughie 'the Druid' Harwood in a poster for 'Fact or Fiction?

Hughie 'the Druid' Harwood in a poster for 'Fact or Fiction? The Norfolk Sea Creature'. - Credit: Submitted

An award-winning film which features the borough of Great Yarmouth as its backdrop is now available to watch online.

Made by two producers from the town, 'Fact or Fiction? The Norfolk Sea Creature' explores the possibility of a mysterious life form living off the resort's shores.

The 25-minute film bagged eight awards - including Best British Short and Best Performance - at the Fortean Film Festival in Gloucester, an event which champions all things weird and paranormal.

Director Jordon Thomas Sendall and producer Kyle Ball - both from Great Yarmouth - released the film on YouTube so people from the town could enjoy it.

Kyle Ball and Jordan Thomas Sendall, makers of 'Fact or Fiction?

Kyle Ball and Jordon Thomas Sendall, makers of 'Fact or Fiction? The Norfolk Sea Creature' at the Fortean Film Festival. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Sendall said: "We had such a great time filming around the borough and it looks incredible on film.

"We thought it was only fitting to share it with everyone."

Mr Ball said: "It's interesting when people watch the film.

"It seems most people have a different interpretation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Acle man died from multiple injuries after being found on A47
  2. 2 Yarmouth's Charlie Chaplin busker lands role in acclaimed BBC drama
  3. 3 Town's Banksy painting vandalised with obscene words
  1. 4 Man arrested for multiple offences after driving car linked with fuel theft
  2. 5 Seafront hotel in Great Yarmouth on the market for £550k
  3. 6 Owl expert says giant bird of prey is settling into village life
  4. 7 Great Yarmouth's new tourism boss vows to put town on the map
  5. 8 The best takeaways in Great Yarmouth according to Tripadvisor
  6. 9 Obituary: Grandmother who spent a lifetime helping other, dies at 91
  7. 10 Lifeboat launched after reports of person 'in distress' near river

"I can't wait to see what the public thinks."

A woman in front of the Britannia Pier

Actor Tiah-Paige Burrell in 'Fact or Fiction? The Norfolk Sea Creature'. - Credit: Jordon Thomas Sendall / Kyle Ball

The film can be watched on YouTube.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scott Mayers is pictured here with his wife Sam Mayers.

Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A giant eagle owl has stunned villagers in Ormesby St Margaret, Norfolk

Escaped giant eagle owl spotted at large in Norfolk village

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
CCTV of a boy throwing a brick

Video

WATCH: Hooded boy kicks in shop door to steal Haribo

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
6 images of events due to take place in Great Yarmouth.

The big plans and events for Great Yarmouth in 2022

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon