Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Prost! Okberfest kommt nach Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 6:30 AM August 28, 2021   
Women wearing dirndls and smiling.

Oktoberfest Gorleston returns to The Ocean Room this October. - Credit: Oktoberfest Gorleston

A popular seaside venue is promising Pilsner and pretzels aplenty this October as a Bavarian tradition makes its way to Norfolk.

The Ocean Room will be hosting the return of Oktoberfest - the traditional German volksfest (or folk festival) which celebrates beer, bratwurst and bread - after its popular debut at the club back in 2019.

Oktoberfest Gorleston will be open for three sessions running over October 8 and 9.

Two men enjoying Oktoberfest Gorleston in 2019.

One litre steins, lederhosen and smiles. Oktoberfest Gorleston returns for 2021. - Credit: Oktoberfest Gorleston

It's time to leap into your lederhosen for a wunderbar, horn blaring, beer-sloshing Bavarian knees up.

The Gorleston club will be transformed into a majestic beer hall, reminiscent of those found in Munich.

Grab your friends and lose yourself whilst dancing to the live oompah band and DJ.

Tickets are available now.

Places must be booked due to capacity.

VIP tickets are available and include dedicated seating in front of the band/DJ with table service throughout the session.

Flyer for Oktoberfest

Tickets are now on sale for Oktoberfest Gorleston. - Credit: Oktoberfest Gorleston

An oompah band.

Traditional Bavarian music will be played throughout the event. - Credit: Oktoberfest Gorleston

Oktoberfest Gorleston 2019.

The Ocean Room will be transformed into a Bavarian club for two nights in October. - Credit: Oktoberfest Gorleston

