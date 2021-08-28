Prost! Okberfest kommt nach Gorleston

Things to do

Published: 6:30 AM August 28, 2021

Oktoberfest Gorleston returns to The Ocean Room this October. - Credit: Oktoberfest Gorleston

A popular seaside venue is promising Pilsner and pretzels aplenty this October as a Bavarian tradition makes its way to Norfolk.

The Ocean Room will be hosting the return of Oktoberfest - the traditional German volksfest (or folk festival) which celebrates beer, bratwurst and bread - after its popular debut at the club back in 2019.

Oktoberfest Gorleston will be open for three sessions running over October 8 and 9.

One litre steins, lederhosen and smiles. Oktoberfest Gorleston returns for 2021. - Credit: Oktoberfest Gorleston

It's time to leap into your lederhosen for a wunderbar, horn blaring, beer-sloshing Bavarian knees up.

The Gorleston club will be transformed into a majestic beer hall, reminiscent of those found in Munich.

Grab your friends and lose yourself whilst dancing to the live oompah band and DJ.

Tickets are available now.

Places must be booked due to capacity.

VIP tickets are available and include dedicated seating in front of the band/DJ with table service throughout the session.

Tickets are now on sale for Oktoberfest Gorleston. - Credit: Oktoberfest Gorleston

Traditional Bavarian music will be played throughout the event. - Credit: Oktoberfest Gorleston