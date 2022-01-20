Lovely jubbly! Only Fools and Horses tribute show heads to town

The cast of Phoney Fools and Horses are coming to Great Yarmouth - Credit: Phoney Fools and Horses

Don't be a plonker and miss this tribute to the nation's favourite TV comedy show being staged in Great Yarmouth.

That's the message from the actors in an Only Fool and Horses show that will be coming to the town next month.

Phoney Fools and Horses will be performed at St George's Theatre on the night of Friday, February 25.

Based on scenes from the hit comedy, the show promises a night of dodgy dealing, laughs and Cockney sing-a-longs as Del Boy and his brother Rodney get in all manner of scrapes.

Rodney and Del Boy in the episode Heroes and Villains - Credit: BBC

It also features Uncle Albert reminiscing about his time in the war and road sweeper Trigger and car salesman Boycie.

Phoney Fools and Horses stars Britain’s Got Talent 2008 semi-finalist impressionist Drew Cameron as Del Boy and Uncle Albert, comedy magician Phil Hoyles as Rodney; and singer Ian Bright as Trigger and Boycie.

The trio are taking the show on its first tour and are convinced it will prove a hit with the TV show's fans.

Drew said: “It is based on famous scenes but we don’t use the exact original scripts.

"The show is aimed at fans of the show who will enjoy reminders of famous episodes, catchphrases, visual and verbal comedy – and we like to get the audience involved.

“It began about five years ago as a dining experience entertainment which was so successful we created a theatre version - then along came Covid.

"But we are now taking it on the road around the UK on our first big tour. It’s bonnet de douche!”

Only Fools and Horses first appeared on our screens in 1981, with the last episode being shown in 2003.

In 1996 the episode in which Del Boy and Rodney become millionaires after auctioning a John Harrison watch was seen by 23.4 million people - a record for a sitcom.

Roger Lloyd-Pack who played the hapless Trigger had lived near Fakenham. He died in 2014.

Phoney Fools and Horses is suitable for over-12s and is at St George’s on February 25 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £18.50 and are available from www.stgeorgestheatre.com or call 01493 331484.