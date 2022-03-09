A night of poetry and comedy coming to Caister pub

An open mic event is coming to the Centurion in Caister on Thursday, March 31 from 7pm. - Credit: Google / Submitted

Poets and comedians can soon show off their creative talents and jokes at an open mic night event to be launched at a coastal pub.

Emma Brookes, known as The Norfolk Dumpling, is starting an open mic event at Caister's Centurion pub on Thursday, March 31 from 7pm.

The pay what you can event will see Miss Brookes take to the stage to read some of her poems which are based on Norfolk legends and myths but with a modern twist.

An example of her work uses the myth of Dereham's St Nicholas flying church tower. However, her poem focuses on the builder and his despair at the thought of getting bad reviews.

The Norfolk Dumpling has performed at the Primadonna Festival and Bury St Edmunds Literary Festival. - Credit: Submitted

There will also be a chance for audience members to participate in spoken word, performance poetry and stand up comedy.

Mss Brookes, 39, said: "This event is for people wanting to try something new and it is an opportunity to support local talent and your local pub."

There is no obligation for audience members to participate, but those wanting to take to the stage will be able to on the night.

For more information, visit the Norfolk Dumpling website.