Pack your bubbly! Outdoor theatre comes to village setting
- Credit: Rain or Shine
A touring theatre company that performs in grand castles and country houses is bringing its latest production to Norfolk.
The Rain or Shine Theatre Company is stopping off at Mannington Hall in Norwich on Saturday (August 20) and Ormesby St Margaret's Village Centre garden in Station Road on Sunday (August 21).
The company is staging Restoration comedy The Recruiting Officer by George Farquhar.
Performed more than Shakespeare in its day the play is described as "a delightful romp through 18th century Shrewsbury".
The story follows crooked army officers Captain Plume and Sergeant Kite as they head into town scouring for recruits.
Plume eyes the vivacious Sylvia, and their path to true love is mirrored by that of close friends Worthy and heiress, Melinda.
Audiences are asked to brace themselves for "saucy shenanigans and surprises galore" and told to: "Pack your bubbly, chairs and picnics and join the roller coaster ride in period costume for all the family".
Tickets priced £15 and £7 are available on the door or via 03306 600541.
In Ormesby gates open for picnics at 4pm ahead of a 6pm start. At Mannington it is 7pm.