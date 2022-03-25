News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Paint The Town Festival gears up for creative weekend

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:24 PM March 25, 2022
Rock painting features over the weekend in the festival

Rock painting features over the weekend in the festival - Credit: Voluntary Norfolk

An arts festival will be in full swing in Great Yarmouth this weekend.

Paint the Town is a brand-new arts festival which seeks to shine a spotlight on local artists, photographers, and musicians in the town.

Community arts project Freshly Greated, a partnership headed by Voluntary Norfolk and funded by Arts Council England, has organised a set of events as part of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s Paint the Town weekend.

The events put on by Freshly Greated this weekend include face and rock painting workshops as well as live dance and music performances. 

Karen Jeremiah, Freshly Greated’s programme director, said: “We’re delighted to put on these events and be part of this new and exciting initiative that the council have organised. It should be fun for all the family, and we look forward to welcoming as many people as wish to come along.

"These offerings are brilliant ways to bring communities together and that is exactly what Freshly Greated and Voluntary Norfolk always aim to do.”

The Freshly Greated Programme of events is:

Most Read

  1. 1 Great Yarmouth pub fire: Investigators cannot rule out people still inside
  2. 2 Drone images reveal extent of damage to fire-hit Great Yarmouth pub
  3. 3 Second day of traffic disruption around Great Yarmouth after major blaze
  1. 4 Firefighters confirm no one hurt in Great Yarmouth pub fire
  2. 5 Haven Bridge pub had been unregistered HMO days before blaze
  3. 6 Enormous Hollywood-style town sign lit up in Great Yarmouth
  4. 7 Traffic 'gridlock' around Yarmouth after major blaze and crash
  5. 8 Firefighters still unable to enter pub building gutted by blaze
  6. 9 Scaffolding put up around fire damaged pub
  7. 10 Large blaze breaks out at former pub near Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth

Saturday, March: 26

Workshop – Rock painting at PrimeYarc, Market Gates 10am-2pm

Workshop – face painting at Market Gates 10am-2pm

Dance – Afroluso at Market Gates 12pm and 2pm

Music – Buskers  (High Points and Ronan) at Market Place 10.30am – 2pm

Sunday, March 27:

Workshop – Rock painting at Lower Esplanade, Gorleston 10am-2pm

Music – Buskers (Scarlet and Ronan) at Lower Esplanade, Gorleston 10.30-2pm

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is working with the Civic Society, St George's Theatre, Out There Arts, Freshly Greated, Time and Tide Museum and Historic England to create the five-day spectacular, which kicked off on March 23.

The event aims to highlight the artistic and creative community groups within the borough, such as Great Yarmouth Guild of Artists and Craftsmen, the Yare Gallery and Primyarc, with free workshops and trails available for both residents and visitors to enjoy.

Each day offers a variety of different forms of visual art at a range of locations across the borough. From paint days out to guided heritage walks and photography competitions to Ghost Signs workshops, there is something for amateurs, professionals, experienced or beginners to enjoy.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

NR Health and Fitness at Fitness 2000

Gym saved as new operators take over at town fitness hub

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Customers gazed into the windows at Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth on April 3, 1981.

16 sights you will remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1980s

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Shelly's Emporium new gift shop in Regent Road

Inside the new gift shop bringing 'something classy' to coast

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
JPUH new hospital design

James Paget University Hospital

Designs unveiled for new James Paget Hospital

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon