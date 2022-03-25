Paint The Town Festival gears up for creative weekend

Rock painting features over the weekend in the festival - Credit: Voluntary Norfolk

An arts festival will be in full swing in Great Yarmouth this weekend.

Paint the Town is a brand-new arts festival which seeks to shine a spotlight on local artists, photographers, and musicians in the town.

Community arts project Freshly Greated, a partnership headed by Voluntary Norfolk and funded by Arts Council England, has organised a set of events as part of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s Paint the Town weekend.

The events put on by Freshly Greated this weekend include face and rock painting workshops as well as live dance and music performances.

Karen Jeremiah, Freshly Greated’s programme director, said: “We’re delighted to put on these events and be part of this new and exciting initiative that the council have organised. It should be fun for all the family, and we look forward to welcoming as many people as wish to come along.

"These offerings are brilliant ways to bring communities together and that is exactly what Freshly Greated and Voluntary Norfolk always aim to do.”

The Freshly Greated Programme of events is:

Saturday, March: 26

Workshop – Rock painting at PrimeYarc, Market Gates 10am-2pm

Workshop – face painting at Market Gates 10am-2pm

Dance – Afroluso at Market Gates 12pm and 2pm

Music – Buskers (High Points and Ronan) at Market Place 10.30am – 2pm

Sunday, March 27:

Workshop – Rock painting at Lower Esplanade, Gorleston 10am-2pm

Music – Buskers (Scarlet and Ronan) at Lower Esplanade, Gorleston 10.30-2pm

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is working with the Civic Society, St George's Theatre, Out There Arts, Freshly Greated, Time and Tide Museum and Historic England to create the five-day spectacular, which kicked off on March 23.

The event aims to highlight the artistic and creative community groups within the borough, such as Great Yarmouth Guild of Artists and Craftsmen, the Yare Gallery and Primyarc, with free workshops and trails available for both residents and visitors to enjoy.

Each day offers a variety of different forms of visual art at a range of locations across the borough. From paint days out to guided heritage walks and photography competitions to Ghost Signs workshops, there is something for amateurs, professionals, experienced or beginners to enjoy.