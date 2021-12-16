News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Burlesque and fire show heading to Great Yarmouth

James Weeds

Published: 7:00 AM December 16, 2021
Peggotty's

Peggotty's will be hosting a burlesque and fire show on Friday night. - Credit: James Weeds

A Great Yarmouth venue is hosting a burlesque show.

On Friday, Peggotty's on King Street will present the Burlesque, Fire and Twisted Show, featuring burlesque dancers from London, fire eaters and a sideshow.

The dancers are both male and female and Peggotty's manager said this will mark the first time many of them will be performing in Norfolk.

Peggotty's manager Gail Smith said: "We want to create something really inclusive.

"This is a safe and acceptive environment and we wanted to do something for everybody."

Ms Smith said the club is very LGBTQ+ friendly and they wanted to create a burlesque show that would cater to more than just one type of person.

Doors will be from 7pm - to ensure entry runs smoothly under the new Plan B restrictions - price of admission is £7.50 and will include a free glass of prosecco.

For more information, visit Peggotty's Facebook page.

