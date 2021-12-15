News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Take a look at Great Yarmouth photography competition winners

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 10:19 AM December 15, 2021
A couple on a tandem mobility scooter.

Finding Emerson Open winner: Mobility Made For Two by Adam Davis. - Credit: Adam Davis

A photo competition has seen residents of Great Yarmouth take to the streets to snap shots of their view of the town.

The submissions - part of the Finding Emerson Open, which began in October - highlight local people and scenes which show the familiar, the funny and the interesting from behind a camera lens.

A girl in a pink hatchback on GY Seafront

Finding Emerson Open winner: Girl Racer Yarmouth Seafront by Edmund Aves. - Credit: Edmund Aves

The photographs are on display at Primeyarc Gallery in Market Gates and behind the Pleasure Beach until December 24.

The wide range of pictures show a couple enjoying an ice cream on a tandem mobility scooter, a woman sitting in a pink hatchback and a woman posing with her dogs on South Quay.

Photographers Jason Evans and Debby Besford judged more than 70 entries.

Winning photograph of a woman with two dogs.

Finding Emerson Open winner: Julia - South Docks by Erin Patel. - Credit: Erin Patel

The winners had their photos displayed along "The Great Wall of Emerson".

The photographs are part of a wider exhibition - The Finding Emerson Photography Festival - which celebrate the work of Victorian photographer Peter Henry Emerson, who regularly used Great Yarmouth as a source material.

The event was a collaboration between Originalprojects and Utter Nonsense books.

A chalet

Finding Emerson Open winner: Hemsby Great Yarmouth 2020 by Bill Lytton. - Credit: Bill Lytton

A shelter on Great Yarmouth seafront in the snow.

Finding Emerson Open winner: White Shelter Winter by Andrew Midgley. - Credit: Andrew Midgley

A hand operating a crane machine.

Finding Emerson Open winner: Arcade by Amy Botfield. - Credit: Amy Botfield.

Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News
East Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The mint mansion on Gorleston's Marine Parade

Green light given to demolish seafront 'mint mansion'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Octopus seafood restaurant is set to open on King Street in Great Yarmouth.

Food and Drink

New seafood restaurant with 'best cocktails around' to open in Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment.

Yarmouth market move hits another snag

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
New measures mean people have to wear mask in more places as Covid cases rise in the run up to Chris

One case of Omicron reported in borough

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon