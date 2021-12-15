Take a look at Great Yarmouth photography competition winners

Finding Emerson Open winner: Mobility Made For Two by Adam Davis. - Credit: Adam Davis

A photo competition has seen residents of Great Yarmouth take to the streets to snap shots of their view of the town.

The submissions - part of the Finding Emerson Open, which began in October - highlight local people and scenes which show the familiar, the funny and the interesting from behind a camera lens.

Finding Emerson Open winner: Girl Racer Yarmouth Seafront by Edmund Aves. - Credit: Edmund Aves

The photographs are on display at Primeyarc Gallery in Market Gates and behind the Pleasure Beach until December 24.

The wide range of pictures show a couple enjoying an ice cream on a tandem mobility scooter, a woman sitting in a pink hatchback and a woman posing with her dogs on South Quay.

Photographers Jason Evans and Debby Besford judged more than 70 entries.

Finding Emerson Open winner: Julia - South Docks by Erin Patel. - Credit: Erin Patel

The winners had their photos displayed along "The Great Wall of Emerson".

The photographs are part of a wider exhibition - The Finding Emerson Photography Festival - which celebrate the work of Victorian photographer Peter Henry Emerson, who regularly used Great Yarmouth as a source material.

The event was a collaboration between Originalprojects and Utter Nonsense books.

Finding Emerson Open winner: Hemsby Great Yarmouth 2020 by Bill Lytton. - Credit: Bill Lytton

Finding Emerson Open winner: White Shelter Winter by Andrew Midgley. - Credit: Andrew Midgley