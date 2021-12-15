Take a look at Great Yarmouth photography competition winners
- Credit: Adam Davis
A photo competition has seen residents of Great Yarmouth take to the streets to snap shots of their view of the town.
The submissions - part of the Finding Emerson Open, which began in October - highlight local people and scenes which show the familiar, the funny and the interesting from behind a camera lens.
The photographs are on display at Primeyarc Gallery in Market Gates and behind the Pleasure Beach until December 24.
The wide range of pictures show a couple enjoying an ice cream on a tandem mobility scooter, a woman sitting in a pink hatchback and a woman posing with her dogs on South Quay.
Photographers Jason Evans and Debby Besford judged more than 70 entries.
The winners had their photos displayed along "The Great Wall of Emerson".
The photographs are part of a wider exhibition - The Finding Emerson Photography Festival - which celebrate the work of Victorian photographer Peter Henry Emerson, who regularly used Great Yarmouth as a source material.
The event was a collaboration between Originalprojects and Utter Nonsense books.