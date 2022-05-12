News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Party night celebrating 40 years of jazz, funk and soul

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:24 PM May 12, 2022
Mark Routledge

Mark Routledge is organising the 40th anniversaty of Richard's Parties, a club night at the Jube in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Courtesy of Mark Routledge

A club night that has brought famous DJs to Great Yarmouth will celebrate its 40th birthday this weekend.  

Richard’s Parties is putting on two nights of jazz, funk, soul and house music on Friday and Saturday at The Jube. 

A huge line up of DJs including Bigger (Southport Weekender/Blackpool Luxury Soul weekend) Stretch Taylor (mi soul, Ghetto Heaven), Eddie Piller (Totally Wired Radio), Chris Brown (Cambridge radio) and DR Bob Jones will keep sessions going until 3am on both nights.  

The event all started at the 151 club on King Street on a Wednesday night in 1982, before moving to the Aquarius in the Marina Centre.  

Richard's Parties Great Yarmouth poster

A poster for the Richard's Parties' 40th birthday bash at the Jube in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Courtesy of Mark Routledge

Down through the years organiser Mark Routledge has brought famous DJs including Pete Tong, Giles Peterson and Carl Cox to Great Yarmouth.  

Tickets are £15 for the whole event.

These can be purchased from What Is Hip, Gorleston High St, The Jube online and on the door. 

