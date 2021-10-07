Fleetwood Mac tribute band - Songbird sings again

Published: 10:15 AM October 7, 2021

People from across the UK have been snapping up tickets to see a Great Yarmouth Fleetwood Mac tribute band.

Songbird will be playing all the hits of Fleetwood Mac - featuring songs from the Peter Green era, to Rumours, Tango in the Night, Tusk, and Mirage - at the Ocean Room on Saturday, November 13.

Matthew P on Drums / Percussion (Labourer) - Credit: Alan Lyall / P.Osborne





The band - which consists of teachers, opticians and care workers from Lowestoft, Gorleston and Great Yarmouth - combine the musicianship of the original band with light and video projection, which the band says "makes this a captivating and immersive show".

Paul Osborne, vocalist and rhythm guitarist of Songbird, said: "We finally were able to get back together for some serious rehearsing for our two-part show.

"With that in the bag we’ve started our 2021 mini tour and we’ve been really well supported by our fans."

Matthew G on Lead Guitar (Dispensing Optician) - Credit: Alan Lyall / P.Osborne

Lincoln Skins and Danny R and Paul Gillings to provide entertainment as our support acts as well.

Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information about upcoming Songbird gigs, please visit their Facebook page.

Matthew and Paul performing on stage at a previous Songbird gig. - Credit: Alan Lyall / P.Osborne