Immersive 'sound walk' coming to Great Yarmouth high street
- Credit: Wayne Pilgrim
A new immersive audio tour will help people discover the magic of Great Yarmouth town centre as part of Heritage Open Days.
Great Yarmouth High Street Sound Walk is part of a series of self-guided, immersive sound walks to take listeners on a journey of discovery.
The audio tour will be available to download from September 10, 2021 and will be available for nine days.
Listen to the stories of local people who have witnessed the street changing and find yourself immersed in the evocative sounds that capture the street’s unique identity, from the gentle resonance of a medieval Row to the loud and vibrant music heard from outside a barbershop.
Listeners will take a self-guided route, supported by an illustrated map, at their own pace.
You may also want to watch:
Take a journey among shops selling used electronics and Eastern European groceries next to pop-up spaces, medieval architecture and decades-old market traders in "Knapped Flint Cracked Concrete" by artist Oliver Payne.
Mr Payne said: “Great Yarmouth has an otherness about it, a bit unknown and on the edge but at the same time full of energy and activity.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk family petrol bombed caravan and attacked sisters with brooms
- 2 Can you find the missing Yarmouth snails?
- 3 Slow moving traffic across Norfolk and disruption following crash
- 4 Bank holiday traffic begins to build in Norfolk
- 5 Mixed views as gaming centre approved for former New Look store
- 6 'It was mob rule' - residents' relief after pub's hours cut
- 7 Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital
- 8 Do you remember Gorleston's old railway station?
- 9 Mysterious lights appear in skies over Great Yarmouth
- 10 Has the mystery of lights in the Great Yarmouth sky been solved?
"As a child I loved the midsummer cacophony of the amusements, theme parks and the crowds of tourists.
"These days I’m more attracted to the low season and the quiet it brings with it.
"I really wanted to capture this sort of contrast with Knapped Flint Cracked Concrete; the pushes and pulls of the place, the consonance and dissonance, and through the rich and varied voices of its communities.”
‘Knapped Flint Cracked Concrete’ has been produced in association with originalprojects, Norfolk & Norwich Festival and Great Yarmouth Borough Council.
Kaavous Clayton and Julia Devonshire of originalprojects said: “Oliver's work is an exciting contemporary way of presenting the layered heritage of a place.
"By combining the thoughts and reminiscences of people who live here with sounds captured from his own walks, he's created a truly engaging work, giving people the chance to see and hear Great Yarmouth's heritage in a new light and we're thrilled to have been able to help make it happen.”
High Street Sound Walks are available via the Historic England website from 10 September.