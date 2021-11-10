News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Stand up comedy returning to the seaside

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 2:00 PM November 10, 2021
Image of Nelson Gombakomba, John Mann and The Empire.

Nelson Gombakomba and John Mann will be performing at The Empire on Friday, November 12 from 8pm. The event will be free entry. - Credit: Supplied

Stand up comedy is returning to the seaside for a special event with hopes of it becoming a regular feature to Great Yarmouth's nightlife.

The Empire will be hosting a night of free stand up comedy on Friday, November 12.

The Empire on Great Yarmouth's seafront.

OctoberFeAst is coming to Great Yarmouth's Empire. - Credit: The Empire

Jack Jay, director of The Empire, said: “It's very rare you can see this quality of stand up for free.

"We really hope that people come along and support the evening and that it can become a regular monthly event.”

The evening will be hosted by BBC New Comedy contributor Martin Westgate.

You may also want to watch:

The event will be headlined by observational comedian John Mann, who has toured the UK with Lenny Henry and Never Mind the Buzzcocks' Phill Jupitus.

Norfolk raised Louie Green and Norwich resident Nelson Gombokomba will be supporting.

Promotional shot of Louie Green.

Louie Green will be supporting John Mann on the night. - Credit: Supplied

Most Read

  1. 1 Top chef behind seaside pop-up looks to open first restaurant
  2. 2 Scooter cavalcade tribute for former footballer and Mod 'Noddy'
  3. 3 Patient died waiting an hour for ambulance to come to life-threatening call
  1. 4 Life on the edge: Dramatic pictures show scale of erosion at Winterton
  2. 5 Hunt is on for heat pumps
  3. 6 Woman's sudden death not believed to be suspicious
  4. 7 A year on since the snap lock down
  5. 8 Family return from trick or treating to find Christmas gifts stolen
  6. 9 Bid to knock down 'unviable' country pub
  7. 10 Free weekend parking returns for Christmas shoppers

The venue will be open from 4pm, with the first act making their way to the stage from 8pm.

For all the most up to date information on events at the Empire visit their website or Facebook page.

HOOMA Comedy Club logo

HOOMA Comedy Club, which helped relaunch the Norwich Fringe Festival, is working in collaboration with The Empire to bring the free stand up comedy show to Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Supplied


Comedy
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A forensics vehicle outside a house in Gorleston.

Police investigate sudden death of woman in Gorleston

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth new bridge aerial photo

Stunning aerial photos show progress on new bridge

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

What next for Great Yarmouth's Iron Duke pub?

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Google map image of the Carlton Hotel

'We will do better' - Yarmouth hotel manager's pledge after inspection woes

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon