Stand up comedy returning to the seaside

Stand up comedy is returning to the seaside for a special event with hopes of it becoming a regular feature to Great Yarmouth's nightlife.

The Empire will be hosting a night of free stand up comedy on Friday, November 12.

Jack Jay, director of The Empire, said: “It's very rare you can see this quality of stand up for free.

"We really hope that people come along and support the evening and that it can become a regular monthly event.”

The evening will be hosted by BBC New Comedy contributor Martin Westgate.

The event will be headlined by observational comedian John Mann, who has toured the UK with Lenny Henry and Never Mind the Buzzcocks' Phill Jupitus.

Norfolk raised Louie Green and Norwich resident Nelson Gombokomba will be supporting.

The venue will be open from 4pm, with the first act making their way to the stage from 8pm.

For all the most up to date information on events at the Empire visit their website or Facebook page.

