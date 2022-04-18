News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Tribute to Stevie Wonder to span 60 years of hits

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM April 18, 2022
Stevie Wonder is headlining the Calling Festival

A Stevie Wonder tribute show is heading to Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

He is a musical legend who has been the sunshine of many people’s lives.

And now the sounds of Stevie Wonder are heading to St George’s Theatre at Great Yarmouth on April 30.

Some Kinda Wonderful showcases the songs of the legendary singer-songwriter whose hits have spanned the 1960s to the present day.

The show features vocalist Noel McCalla, who has also fronted Manfred Mann’s Earth Band, with a band of musicians led by saxophone player Derek Nash, a regular member of Jools Holland’s Rhythm and Blues Orchestra since 2004.

Derek Nash and Noel McCalla in Some Kinda Wonderful

Derek Nash and Noel McCalla in Some Kinda Wonderful - Credit: Tatiana Gorilovsky

The hits will range from dance floor fillers such as Superstition and Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours to classic love songs like My Cherie Amour and Lately.

Derek said: “People love the show which includes classic hits, some lesser-known songs, and even a few Stevie wrote for other people.”

“It’s a guided tour of Stevie Wonder which always ends up with a party and everybody dancing."

Some Kinda Wonderful is at St George’s Theatre on Saturday, April 30 at 8pm. Tickets at www.stgeorgestheatre.com or call the box office on 01493 331484.

