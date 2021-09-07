Are you Great Yarmouth's next top photographer?

Published: 11:29 AM September 7, 2021

The even organiser, Mark Cator, wants as many people of the town to take part. - Credit: Mark Cator

People with a keen eye in Great Yarmouth have been encouraged to take part in a new photography competition.

The Finding Emerson Open competition invites aspiring photographers to take snaps of the town and its surrounding areas.

The competition is looking for photos reflecting the spirit and approach of the pioneering photographer, Peter Henry Emerson.

The winners of the Under-18 category will have their work displayed at the Time and Tide Museum, while the Over-18 winners will have their work displayed at the Primeyarc art gallery inside Market Gates from October until December.

The Great Yarmouth Photography Festival focuses on the work of Peter Henry Emerson. - Credit: Mark Cator

Six photos will also be selected to be displayed on the east-facing wall of Pleasure Beach, which has been renamed "The Great Wall of Emerson".

The deadline for submissions is midnight on Sunday, September 26.

Entries are to be submitted via Utter Nonsense's online submission form.

The competition is part of The Finding Emerson Festival 2021, which is run by Utter Nonsense and original projects.

The festival begins on Saturday, June 5 and will take place across six venues around Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Mark Cator

PH Emerson focused a lot of his photography on East Anglian life in the late 1800s. - Credit: Mark Cator



