Fancy playing snooker legends Joe Johnson and Tony Knowles?

Published: 1:17 PM October 25, 2021

Joe Johnson and Tony Knowles are coming to the Jube - Credit: The Jube

Two snooker legends will be driving the crowds potty at a Great Yarmouth sports bar next month as they take on ten members of the public.

Tony Knowles and Joe Johnson will be at the Jube on the night of November 17, with the snooker legends, who shot to fame in the 1980s, playing ten frames against 10 guests.

After the frames there will be an exhibition of trick shots, a meet and greet the pros session, a Q&A session, photograph and autograph opportunities, snooker memorabilia auctions and raffles.

Bradley Fish, owner of the Jube - Credit: Archant

Knowles turned professional in 1980, and defeated the defending champion Steve Davis 10–1 in the first round of the 1981 World Snooker Championship.

He won the 1982 International Open and the 1983 Professional Players Tournament, and was a three times semi-finalist in the World Snooker Championships in the 1980s.

You may also want to watch:

His highest world ranking was second, in the 1984/85 season.

Johnson turned professional in 1979.

In 1986, as a massive underdog, he defeated Steve Davis 18–12 to win the 1986 World Snooker Championship. The following year he reached the final again, losing 14–18 to Davis.

The event will also feature referee Michaela Tabb, who referred the 2009 and 2012 World Snooker Championships, and MC Colin Philips.

Bradley Fish, who owns the Jube said: "We've had amazing feedback about us hosting the event, particularly the fact that we have four celebrities attending at the same time, as you usually only get one or two pros attend, so we think we've got a winning combination with this event.

"We've only got two frames left available to sell to individuals who wish to play either Joe Johnson or Tony Knowles in front of their friends, family or work colleagues on the night, so we're advising anyone who would like to attend to visit our online ticket shop where they can secure their entry tickets for this fantastic event."

There is also a free buffet and a late night disco.

Mr Fish has transformed the former Conservative Club in Great Yarmouth's Market Gates into the Jube in the last two years.

Book tickets at thejube.net/tickets