Top tributes act to play Ed Sheeran, Blondie, AC/DC and Fleetwood Mac hits

Fleetwood Mac tribute Songbird will be appearing at the Ocean Room - Credit: Songbird

A night of top music legend tribute acts at the Ocean Room in Gorleston will be supporting a local pub's charity fundraising drive.

Called The Room, the night will feature tribute acts to Fleetwood Mac, AC/DC, Ed Sheeran and Blondie and also a performance by local band the H-Gang.

Christy Bullen will be performing Ed Sheeran's hits - Credit: Christy Bullen

The June 11 event is in support of the Dock Tavern pub, which has raised more than £45,000 for good causes over the last decade.

This year the pub is raising funds for the Great Yarmouth First Responders Group and the Norfolk and Suffolk Animal Trust.

The Room event is now in its 15th year and was inspired by the BBC show Later with Jools Holland.

The tribute acts are Songbird, Let There Be Rock, UK Blondie and Christy Bullen.

UK Blondie will be performing at the Ocean Room in Gorleston - Credit: Uk Blondie

Tickets are £8 to £10 in advance and are on sale from either the Dock Tavern in Gorleston's Dock Tavern Lane or at www.the-room.biz.