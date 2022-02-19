Band to play first gig of year at Burgh Hall

The band the Uninvited are playing their first gig of the year at Burgh Hall in Burgh Castle on Saturday, February 26.

This gig will be in the main bar and the band will be on stage at 9pm.

Admission is free.

Drummer Kevin Hunt said: “We are so really looking forward to playing the first show of the year and the first since December, especially at Burgh Hall.

"We may even have a couple of new tunes in the set and we are flat out excited. Come and help us make some noise.”

The band play music from the 60s to today. Acts they cover include Fleetwood Mac, Pink, Whitesnake, Queen, The Beatles, The Stereophonics, to name just a few.

The band line up is: Nicky Rushton – lead vocals and acoustic guitar, John Dallimore – lead guitar and backing vocals, Nick Riffed – bass and harmony vocals, and Kevin Hunt – drums.

Further information on the band’s Facebook Page www.facebook.com/thenoentryzone.

