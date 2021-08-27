Venetian Waterways to feature in heritage festival

Published: 1:38 PM August 27, 2021

People are encouraged to visit the Venetian Waterways for face painting, dancing and picnics over the Heritage Open Days. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Great Yarmouth will be participating in Norfolk Heritage Open Days this September, which encourages people to see what the town has to offer.

Over the weekend of September 11 and 12, the restored Venetian Waterways and Boating Lake will host an array of events, including live music, face painting, vintage style dance classes and a classic Punch and Judy Show.

Families are invited to bring along their own picnics or visit one of the many cafes dotted around the Waterways offering delicious light lunches and snacks, relax on the grass verges and learn about the interesting heritage of The Waterways.

Other events at the Waterways include Lazy Friday Flow, Relax Yoga and Rise and Energise Yoga, walkabout characters, watercolour painting and wellbeing walks.

The countywide event will take place between September 10 and 19, with other areas such as Norwich, Broadland and North Norfolk also participating.

All events are free to attend and can be booked via the Waterways Facebook page.