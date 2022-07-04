'Allo Allo! star to host fundraising musical nights in aid of RNLI crews

Vicki Michelle will host the musical evenings in Great Yarmouth and Cromer - Credit: Supplied by Paul Burton

She is best known playing a French waitress who fell for the charms of cowardly rogue Rene Artois in the hit Second World War comedy 'Allo 'Allo!.

And now fans of Vicki Michelle, who played Yvette Carte-Blanche in the long-running BBC sitcom, can watch her help raise vital funds for two teams of brave volunteer lifesavers.

Vicki Michelle with the cast of hit comedy 'Allo 'Allo! - Credit: Archant

The actor will be hosting an event called a Night at the Musicals at Great Yarmouth Minster in aid of the borough's RNLI lifeboat station.

On the night of Saturday, August 13 a large cast of singers will be performing songs from popular musicals to raise funds for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat Station.

The show is also being held at Cromer Church on Tuesday, July 12 and Thursday, August 25 in aid of Cromer's RNLI station.

The concerts are being produced and directed by Paul Burton.

'The first season of 'Allo 'Allo! first hit our tv screens in 1984, with Gordon Kaye playing the role of Rene.

To book tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/paul-burton-productions