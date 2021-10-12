What's on this Halloween?

Published: 12:59 PM October 12, 2021

Halloween Spooktacular is returning to the Yarmouth Hippodrome with Johnny Mac and Jack Jay Credit: Yarmouth Hippodrome - Credit: Archant

From picking pumpkins with the family to raving at bingos with your friends, this Halloween in Great Yarmouth is looking to be more a treat than a trick.

Here are some spooky events that are sure to keep you and your family frightfully entertained.

The award-winning Fairground Frights returns to the Pleasure Beach this October. - Credit: Pleasure Beach

1. What: Fairground Frights

Where: Pleasure Beach, South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 3EH

When: Wednesday, October 27 - Sunday, October 31, 5pm - 8pm

Cost: £19.50, tickets can be purchased on Pleasure Beach website

Families eager for a sense of fear and fun are invited to the return of the award-winning Fairground Frights.

Over five nights, the historic Pleasure Beach will be turned into a ghoulish landscape complete with walking scare actors and Halloween-themed rides.

As this is a limited capacity event customers are advised to book their admission tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

It is strongly recommend that children under the age of 10 do not attend Fairground Frights due to the nature of the event.

There will also be a free firework display at the conclusion of the first Fairground Fright Night event on Wednesday, October 27.

Last year's pumpkin patch at Pettits Animal Adventure Park. - Credit: Pettits Animal Adventure Park

2. What: Pumpkin picking in at a countryside theme park

Where: Pettits Animal Adventure Park, Church Rd, Reedham NR13 3UA

When: Saturday, October 23 - Sunday, October 31, 10am - 5pm

Cost: Adults - £16.50, Children (two - 15 years) - £15.50, under-2s - free, tickets can be bought the Pettits website

Children aged between two and 10 will be able to pick one free pumpkin from Pettits' patch and take them to a provided carving service, turning the vegetables into jack-o-lanterns ready for trick or treats.

There are also a mixture of exotic and domestic animals at the theme park, as well as family fun fair rides.

FLASHBACK: The Halloween Spooktacular at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth. Bookings are being taken for the 2020 Spooktacular and the circus reopens for summer on August 1 Picture: Hippodrome - Credit: Archant

3. What: All New Halloween Spooktacular

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Rd, Great Yarmouth NR30 2EU

When: Friday, October 22 - Sunday, October 31, various times

Cost: Adult - £19 to £26, Concessions - £18 to £22, Child - £12 to £16

This year's instalment focuses on a haunted hotel and will see Hippodrome mainstays Jack and Johnny visit a ‘Dead and Breakfast’ on their ill-fated staycation.

Local comedy performer, The Man They Call G, will returning after his debut performance last year.

The show will also feature an array of circus performers.

4. What: Halloween Special

Where: Merrivale Model Village, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 3JG

When: Sunday, October 24 - Sunday, October 31, 10am - 7pm

Cost: £9.99 for a day ticket

Merrivale Model Village will be taking on a spooky theme throughout the half term holiday.

A spooky gnome hunt, fancy dress competitions and an appearance by the Merrivale witch.

For more information, visit the Merrivale Facebook page.

Pick your own pumpkins at Hirsty's and Pettits Animal Adventure Park this Halloween. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. What: The Annual Halloween Hoot

Where: Hirsty's Family Fun Park, Great Yarmouth Road, Hemsby NR29 4NL

When: Saturday, October 23 - Sunday, October 31, 10am - 4pm

Cost: Adult - £7.50, Child - £12.50, Under 2s - free

Families are invited to pick their own pumpkin from Hirsty's pumpkin patch and carve a spooky face in the covered carving area.

Enjoy the fresh air as you explore the mega maze and family park.

Spooky cakes and hot food and drinks will also be available.

Hirsty's is also dog friendly.

For more information, visit Hirsty's Facebook page.

The Ocean Room nightclub in Gorleston, now run in partnership between Kelly Evans and her cousin Ben Jay. Photo: Howard Marshall - Credit: Archant

6. What: Halloween Family Night

Where: The Ocean Room, Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea NR31 6PP

When: Thursday, October 28, 6pm - 10pm

Cost: £5 per person, tickets are available online

The Ocean Room will be providing family entertainment with a best fancy dress competition for boys and girls.

There will be dancing, competitions and the return of the disco divas Estelle and Shelley.

Basket meals are also available.

Bongo's Bingo will be returning to the Ocean Room for two special Halloween events. - Credit: Matthew Clarke Photography

7. What: Halloween Bongo's Bingo

Where: The Ocean Room, Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea NR31 6PP

When: Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30, 7pm - 1am

Cost: £12 (with £3 booking fee), tickets available online

Bongo's Bingo returns for two Halloween specials, providing prizes, cash to be won, dance offs and cheesy singalongs.

This event is for over-18s only.