Where to watch fireworks for Bonfire Night in the borough

James Weeds

Published: 4:47 PM October 22, 2021   
Fireworks over Great Yarmouth Photo: GYTABIA

There are several firework displays in the area this autumn. - Credit: GYTABIA

Bonfire night is nearly upon us and there are several places around the Great Yarmouth area with public displays for families to enjoy.

Here are some of the places to watch fireworks this year.

The drive-in firework display in Aldeby Picture: Contributed

Families will enjoy firework displays - Credit: Archant

1. Where: Filby Playing Field, Main Road, Filby NR29 3HN

When: Sunday, November 7, Gates at 5pm

Cost: £5 on the gate. Under-5s - FREE

Fireworks and a traditional bonfire display from 6pm at Filby Playing Field.

Refreshments will also be available.

There is also free onsite car parking but organisers have asked that local people walk if possible.

The Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach Big Wheel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Pleasure Beach will have a firework display as part of its first Fairground Frights event on October 27. - Credit: Nick Butcher

2. Where: Pleasure Beach, South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 3EH

When: Wednesday, October 27, 8pm

Cost: Free with admission of Fairground Frights ticket

To celebrate the return of their award-winning Fairground Frights, the Pleasure Beach will have a free firework display following the event.

Tickets for Fairground Frights are now on sale on the Pleasure Beach website.

Customers are advised to purchase tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

The Aldeby Spectacular features a pyromusical fireworks display choregraphed to pop tunes.

South Walsham Village Hall will host their firework special on Saturday, November 6. - Credit: Ana Kryalova

3. Where: South Walsham Village Hall, School Rd, Norwich NR13 6DZ

When: Saturday, November 6, 6pm onwards

Cost: Adults - £5, children - £2.50 on the gate.

South Walsham are marking the return of their annual firework display and bonfire night this year.

The event begins with the Viking Flaming Torch Procession at 6pm.

The lighting of the bonfire and the first firework display will then take place at 6.30pm

A second display will take place at 8pm.

There will be a bar, music, hot food and hot drinks at the event as well.


4. Where: Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Club, Old Lane, Corton, Lowestoft NR32 5HE

When: Saturday, November 6, 6.30pm - 9pm

Cost: £5 per ticket. Under-5s - FREE. Tickets only available online at the Ticket Source website.

Providing a fun fair, food and drink stalls, live music and a firework display from FlashFX, the firework extravaganza at Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby (LYR) Club is a great option for people in the nearby area.

For more information, visit LYR's website.

