Wizard of Oz to weave its magic in Yarmouth theatre

Family favourite The Wizard of Oz will be coming to Great Yarmouth thanks to a theatre company for adults with learning disabilities and additional needs.

Fabba will be performing the Wizard of Oz at St George’s Theatre on December 2 and 3.

For the show Callum Howard of Limitless Film and Media has filmed scenes of Dorothy at her home in Kansas, which will be shown at the beginning and end of the musical.

Louise Harrison, artistic director, said: “It’s great for the community in this area to offer people, who wouldn’t otherwise get the chance, the opportunity to take part in something like this.

“It’s so rewarding watching our actors grow in confidence.”

Eva Ferreiro is the show's choreographer, who is helping to oversee this colourful production.

Tickets for The Wizard of Oz can be booked by visiting www.stgeorgestheatre.com or by calling the box office on 01493 33148.