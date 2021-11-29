News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

Wizard of Oz to weave its magic in Yarmouth theatre

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:40 AM November 29, 2021
Fabba members rehearsing The Wizard of Oz

Fabba members rehearsing The Wizard of Oz - Credit: Robert Fairclough

Family favourite The Wizard of Oz will be coming to Great Yarmouth thanks to a theatre company for adults with learning disabilities and additional needs. 

Fabba will be performing the Wizard of Oz at St George’s Theatre on December 2 and 3.

For the show Callum Howard of Limitless Film and Media has filmed scenes of Dorothy at her home in Kansas, which will be shown at the beginning and end of the musical.

Louise Harrison, artistic director, said: “It’s great for the community in this area to offer people, who wouldn’t otherwise get the chance, the opportunity to take part in something like this.

“It’s so rewarding watching our actors grow in confidence.” 

Eva Ferreiro is the show's choreographer, who is helping to oversee this colourful production.

Tickets for The Wizard of Oz can be booked by visiting www.stgeorgestheatre.com or by calling the box office on 01493 33148.

Most Read

  1. 1 'The right thing to do' - Great Yarmouth people respond to new restrictions
  2. 2 'They make people smile': Mural painted on to town's purple parrot house
  3. 3 Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed
  1. 4 Eight things we learned from the prime minister's briefing
  2. 5 'Nuisance calls can cost lives' - Police warning over ringing 999
  3. 6 Hospitality businesses braced for change after face mask announcement
  4. 7 Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of girl released on bail
  5. 8 Five Christmassy stalls at this year's Fayre
  6. 9 Staffing issues prompts Yarmouth vaccine centre to cancel walk-ins
  7. 10 Suspect identified in seafront hate attack
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Concerned residents living in Great Yarmouth have been reassured they live in one of the safest area

Another market stall to close before £4.6m new build move

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Staff from The Smokehouse Bar and Grill won two award at the East of England Business Awards on Friday, November 19.

Ormesby restaurant wins best Norfolk restaurant at business awards

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Dashcam footage of a car dangerously overtaking on Acle Straight.

Video

Watch: Dashcam footage shows close shave on Acle Straight

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston was closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture

Primary pupil sexually assaulted on way to school

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon