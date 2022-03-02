News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Charity convoy will return to Great Yarmouth for 35th year

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:52 PM March 2, 2022
East Coast Truckers convoy through Yarmouth.

East Coast Truckers convoy through Yarmouth. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A longstanding traditional convoy of trucks and lorries will be making its return to Great Yarmouth this summer.

East Coast Truckers has announced its 35th children's convoy - which sees disabled and disadvantaged children take a ride in the passenger seats of heavy goods vehicles, a fun day out at a theme park and a celebratory ride along the sea front.

On Sunday, August 28, the convoy will leave Norwich at 10am before heading to Pleasurewood Hills theme park in Lowestoft. From 6pm, the convoy will make its way to Great Yarmouth seafront where there will be a grand parade with a police escort.

Trustees of the East Coast Truckers made the announcement on their Twitter page, thanking their followers for waiting.

The convoys scheduled in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the ongoing Covid restrictions.

In 2019, the charity celebrated its 34th year with large crowds of well wishers gathered along Marine Parade.

For updates on this years convoy, please follow the East Coast Truckers on Twitter.

