Search

Advanced search

Boxer Tyson Fury is coming to Norfolk and you can eat a Sunday lunch with him

21 December, 2018 - 11:32
Tyson Fury during the red carpet arrivals for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at The Vox at Resorts World Birmingham.

Tyson Fury during the red carpet arrivals for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at The Vox at Resorts World Birmingham.

PA Wire/PA Images

Tyson Fury, also known as the Gypsy King, is coming to Norfolk in 2019 for a special event with the chance to meet one of the biggest names in boxing.

Tyson, who became heavyweight champion of the world after beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, is coming to the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston on March 3 and you will be able to enjoy a Sunday lunch with him.

The exclusive afternoon will also include the chance to meet and greet the man himself, a professional photograph taken with you and Tyson to take home, a rare memorabilia auction and Q&A session.

Tyson is coming to the Norfolk coast before heading into training camp to become the undisputed heavyweight champion once again.

The event has been organised by EBF promotions, owned by Gold Star Promotions who run sports event across the UK, and Tyson is back by popular demand following his visit to the venue in 2016.

His visit follows his recent draw in Los Angeles against undefeated defending WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

His comeback earlier this year was his first fight since 2015 after having three years out due to personal issues.

READ MORE: Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Leon Docwra, promotor for EBF Promotions, said: “There was a huge call for him to come back to the area and it went crazy when I was in Los Angeles watching the fight with calls going off the hook of people wanting him to come back.

“He is the people’s champion and when he was here last time he discussed his depression and now he has pulled himself back and is one of the most feared heavyweight champions.

“Everyone is amazed at how he has done and he has lost 10 stone to get back into this position and he will talk about it all - he is a real gentleman and once you’re in his company you feel part of the team.”

An Afternoon with Tyson Fury runs from 12.30pm to 10pm on Sunday, March 3 at £100pp and to book tickets call 07776352450.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after gift set theft in Great Yarmouth

Police are asking for help to identify two women after they stole gift sets from the beauty shop in Market Gates Shopping Centre at about 2pm on Sunday 28 October. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two men admit supplying drugs involved in the death of 21-year-old dancer

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

The poster for the missing 21-year-old, Sophie Smith in a shop window in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sex offender found with more than 3000 indecent images of children warned custody is on the cards

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Drone used to hunt ‘dangerous’ dog during police chase in town centre

Norfolk Police used a drone to hunt a 'dangerous' dog in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

Radford Group's former base in Haverhill. Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

The Christmas tree was in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

500-year-old pub left with ‘gaping hole’ in wall after van crash

The 500-year-old pub has suffered significant damage Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Town 2 Newmarket Town 0: Bloaters claim a long overdue home win

Ray Urry scored the vital second goal for Great Yarmouth Town as they finally had something to smile about Picture: ARCHANT

‘Democracy in reverse’ - Broads Authority slammed for plans to remove elected members

Broads Authority member for North Norfolk District Council Paul Rice and Dave Scragg. Picture: Andrew Stone

Should all front line officers be armed with Taser? Weapon fired one in ten times last year

File photo of a police officer demonstrating Taser. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Boxer Tyson Fury is coming to Norfolk and you can eat a Sunday lunch with him

Tyson Fury during the red carpet arrivals for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at The Vox at Resorts World Birmingham.

Norfolk’s first pop up cat cafe hosts Christmas party

Teddy the cat proved very popular at the Darlings Darlings cat cafe Christmas party in Caister. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists