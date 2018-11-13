Video

The best Christmas food and gift markets taking place in Norfolk

Yarmouth Christmas Market. Gill Ridell and Linda Williams from Little Treasures. ©archant2015

Christmas is coming and there is no better way to get into the festive mood than visiting a market, with mulled wine in hand of course.

With lots of gift ideas, crafts and food and drink on offer, you are spoilt for choice with this year’s Christmas markets taking place in Norfolk.

Here are some of the best taking place in the county in the build up to the big day.

Deepdale Christmas Market

Dalegate Market Site, Burnham Deepdale, PE31 8FB

November 30 to December 2, 10am to 5pm

Free

There can’t be a better reason to visit the North Norfolk Coast in the Winter, when over 120 local artisans and producers gather for one of East Anglia’s best seasonal markets.

There is something for every budget with tasty treats, wreaths, homewares, toys, beer, cheeses and more.

Yarmouth Christmas Market. Yarmouth Christmas Market.

Make sure to arrive on an empty stomach as there will be plenty of food and drink this year including sloe gin, pizzas, pies, crepes, wine and duck wraps.

There is free entry and parking, in the farm yard and stubble field, at the event which takes place in large marquees around the Dalegate Market site, in the barn of Deepdale Backpackers and Camping and amongst the pews in St Mary’s Church.

Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

The Forum , NR2 1BH

December 7 to 23, 10am to 8pm weekdays/10am to 6pm weekends

Free

There will be forty wooden chalets outside the Forum throughout December selling unique gifts and tasty festive food including hot ginger bread, roasting chesnuts and mulled wine. There will also be festive street entertainment and a tavern with a covered seating area for you to relax in. Whilst you’re there make sure to visit the stunning Tunnel of Light which runs from The Forum to Gentleman’s Walk.

Deepdale Christmas Market. Picture: Ian Burt Deepdale Christmas Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Global Village Christmas Market

The Forum, NR2 1BH

November 29 to December 1, 10am to 5pm

Free

An indoor market with beautiful handcrafted gifts and decorations from around the world. Head outside and there will also be mulled wine and festive food with a brass band and carol singers.

Snowflake Extravaganza

The Cathedral of St John the Baptist, Norwich, NR2 2PA

December 17, 4.30pm to 8.30pm

£2 includes entry to market and concert

Shoppers at Chester Christmas Markets Shoppers at Chester Christmas Markets

A festive evening full of lovely local goodies, carol singing and everything that makes Christmas feel so magical. Inside there will be a Christmas market where you can pick up stocking fillers and last minute gifts, followed by the chance to sing carols at the concert in the main cathedral, with the City of Norwich Brass Band and Southrepps Chorale performing. Father Christmas will also be popping in to spread some Christmas cheer. The event is in aid of Break charity.

Indoor Christmas Market

Ormiston Victory Academy, Costessey, NR5 0PX

November 24, 10am to 3pm

Free

Expect festive goodies galore with 70 stalls selling homemade crafts including decorations, candles, cosmetics, glass art and more. There will also be a cafe serving hot food, drinks and cakes and a face painter, art and craft table and Santa’s Grotto for children. There is also free parking at the event.

Friends Buying Candies On Christmas Market Friends Buying Candies On Christmas Market

Blakeney Christmas Market

St Nicholas Church, NR25 7NJ

November 24, 10am to 4pm

Free

Lots of stalls selling a wide range of gifts including knitwear, jewellery, plants and papercraft. There will also be a tombola and a guest the weight of the cake and number of sweets in the jar competition. At Blakeney Primary School there will be a cafe and games for children.

Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre

Market Place, NR30 2AX

November 30 to December 2, 10am to 8pm/9am to 5pm/10am to 4pm

Free

Strasbourg, France - December 6, 2015: Adults, childrens, grandparents and happy people walking during Christmas Market admiring market stall, buying food, presents and toys Strasbourg, France - December 6, 2015: Adults, childrens, grandparents and happy people walking during Christmas Market admiring market stall, buying food, presents and toys

The Great Yarmouth Christmas Fair is part of the town’s winter festival and is a three-day extravaganza of crafts, over 30 food and gift stalls and festive entertainment, The opening ceremony will take place at 10am on Friday with a performance by the Norwegian Lardal Kantori choir, who are performing a full concert at the Minster on the Saturday evening.

King’s Lynn Christmas Market

King’s Lynn town Centre and Market Places

November 29, 12pm to 8pm

Free

With over 60 stalls, the King’s Lynn Christmas Market is the perfect place to find a unique Christmas gift for a loved one, plus enjoy a host of street entertainment and activities, food and drink and more.

Pensthorpe Christmas Market

Father Christmas is visiting Christmas Markets in Norfolk Credit: Angela Sharpe Father Christmas is visiting Christmas Markets in Norfolk Credit: Angela Sharpe

Pensthorpe Natural Park, NR21 0LN

November 25, 10am to 4pm

£8 including entry into the park, under 3’s free

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the high street with pop-up food, drink and craft stalls. There will also be live music and bespoke creations from local craftsmen and plenty of mulled wine and mince pies.

Holkham Festive Food Fair

Lady Elizabeth Wing, Holkham Hall, NR23 1AB

December 15 to 16, 10am to 4pm

Free

Feast your senses this festive season at the Holkham Festive Food Fair. There will be a delicious collection of food and drink from the best of local and regional producers. Stock up on ingredients for your Christmas dinner of find treats for the food lovers on your gift list, There will also be a live cookery theatre, hosted by Charlie Hodson of Charlie’s Norfolk Food Heroes, with demonstrations from local chefs.

Hickling House Christmas Bazaar

Norwich, NR12 0AY

December 9, from 2pm

Free

Expect craft stalls, Christmas goodies, cakes, a tombola, a Santa’s Grotto and the chance to meet reindeer. There will also be a grand prize draw with luxury hampers to be won.

Bircham Christmas Fair

Bircham Social Club, PE31 6XS

November 24, 2pm to 4pm

Free

There will be gifts and games, tombola, cake stall with homemade treats and a raffle. All the proceeds raised will be donated to St Mary’s Church in Burcham. There will also be wreaths made out of biscuit bones to buy for your dog.

Hockwold Christmas Fayre

Hockwold Hall, Brandon, IP26 4HZ

December 2, 10am to 4pm

£5

The historic estate will host some of finest vendors in the county, including talented chefs, local artists and craftspeople, luxury spa owners, florists and much more. You will have the chance to sample tasty food, buy an array of handcrafted gifts and explore the historic estate. Visit www.hockwoldchristmasfayre.co.uk to buy tickets.

NCT Christmas Craft and Gift Evening

Weybourne Village Hall, NR25 7AH

December 1, 7pm to 9pm

Free

This festive fair will feature stalls from local artists and makers, as well as a stand providing more information about the NCT (National Childirth Trust) which is the UK’s largest parent charity. Hot drinks, cakes and mince pies will be provided.

Thornham Village Hall Winter Gift Fair

High Street, PE36 6LX

November 24 to 25, 10am to 4pm

Free

More than 20 stallholders will be joining the BagLadies of Thornham at the annual fair, selling seasonal gifts and produce giving you the perfect opportunity to do your Christmas shopping under one roof. There will be something for everyone including jewellery, Christmas wreaths, household gifts, gin and much more. There is also free parking.

NNCLT Christmas Fayre

Sheringham St Andrews Methodist Church Hall, NR26 8SA

December 8, 10am to 3pm

Free

A Christmas fair taking place in the church, located next to Tesco, in aid of the North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust. Expect plenty of great gift ideas and refreshments.

Christmas Craft Fair

Foulsham Village Hall, NR20 5RW

November 25, 11am to 3pm

Free

There will be over 20 craft tables with a variety of handmade items for sale. There will also be refreshments available and a raffle with proceeds going to the hall funds. Photographer Eloise Pitcher will also be running a pop-up studio for you to get a family photo for your Christmas gifts and cards and there will be a special postbox to send your letter to Father Christmas and get a personalised letter sent back.

Handmade Christmas Market

Falcon Junior School, NR7 8NT

December 8, 10am to 1pm

The PTA has organised a Christmas market to raise money for the school with plenty of handmade goodies on offer.

Heartease Primary Academy Christmas Market

Rider Haggard Road, NR7 9UEA

November 24, 11am to 2pm

Free

Come along and find your perfect gift made by local craftspeople. There will also be family and children’s games, a tombola, face painting and the chance to meet Father Christmas in his grotto. Refreshments, including homemade cakes and hot chocolate, will be on offer and new for kids this year is Elfridges which gives children the chance to pick their own gifts for their loved ones.

Swanton Morley Christmas Market

Village Hall, NR20 4NP

December 9, 10.30am to 4pm

Free

Come along and support local businesses with over 80 stalls selling a range of lifestyle and craft products. There will also be fun activities for children and the Fine City Chorus, based in Norwich, will be singing Christmas carols from 11pm. There is also a magical Santa’s grotto running from 1pm and each child will receive a present. Food on offer includes cakes and hog roast and there is free parking.

Attleborough Makers Market

Town Hall, NR17 2AF

November 22, 29, December 6, 13 10am to 1pm

Free

There will be a large selection of crafts on offer and refreshments from the Attleborough WI.

Christmas Fair

Seething and Mundham Primary School, NR15 1DJ

December 1, 10.30am to 2pm

Free

Expect craft stalls, a cafe, games, raffle and a visit from Father Christmas.

The Peter Beales Christmas Experience

Peter Beales Roses Ltd, Attleborough, NR17 1AY

December 8, 11am to 3pm

Free

Visit Father Christmas in his grotto and explore the beautiful winter gardens. With craft and food stalls, face painting, donkeys, mince pies, mulled wine and more. Attleborough Church Choir will be singing carols from 1pm to 2pm and there is also free parking.

Christmas Fete and Fun Day

Hellesdon High School, NR6 5SB

December 1, 11am to 1pm

Free

Lots of Christmas gifts, clothes, plants and toys on sale and the cafe is open from 10am selling homemade cakes. There will also be a visit from some of the animals at the Hallswood Animal Sanctuary.

Watton Festive Christmas Market

High Street, IP25 6AE

November 25, 1pm to 5pm

Free

Watton Town Council have organised a Festive Christmas Market which includes live band, funfair rides, Santa’s grotto, carol singing and entertainment. The Christmas lights will be switch on at 4pm and there will be a festive fun run at 1pm.

Christmas Craft Market

Aylsham Parish Church, NR11 6EL

December 3

Free

The market features a range of stalls offering gifts, cards, jewellery and more. There will also be a community cafe area with warm refreshments and mince pies and enjoy the many trees decorated for our Christmas Tree Festival.

German Christmas Fair

St Edmunds Church, Taverham, NR8 6SY

December 1, 3pm to 7pm

Free

Expect lots of craft stalls, German sausages and mulled wine.