‘There is something for every generation’ - Christmas Spectacular returns to Potters

19 November, 2018 - 14:50
Archant

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Potters Resort as the Christmas Spectacular returns for 2018.

Santa Claus is coming to the coast over the festive season, alongside his elves and local children, for the annual show at Potters, located in Hopton-on-Sea.

The show runs at the holiday resort at selected dates until December 16 and is performed by the Potters Theatre Company in the Atlas Theatre.

The performance features everyone’s favourite Christmas songs and is set on Christmas Eve, with children full of excitement ahead of the big day.

However, their sleep is soon interrupted by the arrival of Father Christmas and his elves and when morning arrives the stage will be filled with music, laughter and dance and plenty of audience participation.

During the show you can expect impressive visuals, costumes and sets and a huge LED screen which will transport you from one scene to another.

Nicky Hathway, creative producer and director, said: “The pressure is on again for us, as the Christmas Spectacular is our most anticipated show of the year and what makes it harder is that the content has to please every age, as it is performed on family, weekend and midweek breaks, so we have to create a Christmas show for everyone.

“The show includes as many Christmas classics as we can fit in from over the years, so that there is something for every generation, of course not missing out on big hits from Slade, Roy Wood, Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby.

READ MORE: Potters Resort announce 2019 line-up including 70s star David Essex

“Potters Theatre Company love to perform the Christmas Spectacular as it really is like celebrating Christmas over and over again.”

The Potters Theatre Company became a fully professional team in the year 2000, after the entertainment team were inspired by the spectacular shows in Las Vegas and auditions in London’s West End soon began for performers.

The Company now has a cast and crew of over 70 and previous alumni include Lee Mead, winner of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Any Dream will Do, and Kerry Ellis who went on to play Elphaba in the original West End Cast of Wicked.

The vocal arranger of the show is Leanne Mitchell, from Lowestoft, who won the 2012 series of The Voice with coach Tom Jones.

You can see the Christmas Spectacular on a one night break at Potters or with a meal at the Black Rock Grill restaurant on November 25, December 2, 9 and 16.

Breaks include accommodation, a five course dinner with wine, late night entertainment, a midnight dish, breakfast the following morning and use of the sports and leisure facilities.

To book call the reservations team on 0333 3207 497 or visit the Potters website.

9 minutes ago Louisa Baldwin
