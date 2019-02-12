Jason Manford to perform at Norfolk resort

Stand-up comedian Jason Manford will perform at Potters Resort in Hopton-on-Sea on June 2 this year.

A stand-up comedian famous for his appearances on TV shows including 8 out of 10 Cats and The One Show will perform this summer at a Norfolk resort.

Jason Manford will tread the boards at Potters Resort in Hopton-on-Sea on June 2 this year.

The entertainer, who has been doing comedy for twenty years, has performed on Sunday Night at the Palladium, Live at the Apollo, Have I got News For You and The Royal Variety Performance.

In 2017 he hosted Bigheads on ITV, receiving a nomination for Best Entertainment Presenter at the National Television Awards.

He also starred in the drama Ordinary Lies on BBC One.

John Potter, managing director at the resort, said: “Guests love seeing comedians on our stage and we also have entertainer Brian Conley performing with us on Sunday April 7, and he always guarantees a great night.”