Jason Manford to perform at Norfolk resort
PUBLISHED: 13:28 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 13 February 2019
Neil Hanna 19 Riselaw Crescent Edinburgh
A stand-up comedian famous for his appearances on TV shows including 8 out of 10 Cats and The One Show will perform this summer at a Norfolk resort.
Jason Manford will tread the boards at Potters Resort in Hopton-on-Sea on June 2 this year.
The entertainer, who has been doing comedy for twenty years, has performed on Sunday Night at the Palladium, Live at the Apollo, Have I got News For You and The Royal Variety Performance.
In 2017 he hosted Bigheads on ITV, receiving a nomination for Best Entertainment Presenter at the National Television Awards.
He also starred in the drama Ordinary Lies on BBC One.
John Potter, managing director at the resort, said: “Guests love seeing comedians on our stage and we also have entertainer Brian Conley performing with us on Sunday April 7, and he always guarantees a great night.”