Search

Advanced search

Comedian who made headlines over train disability row coming to Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:32 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:32 27 November 2018

Norwich comedian Tanyalee Davis

Norwich comedian Tanyalee Davis

Archant

Small in stature but big in laughs, Tanyalee Davis will be the star at a new comedy night coming to Great Yarmouth.

Stand-up comedian Tanyalee Davis presents a GR8 AS U R workshop for pupils at Catton Grove Primary School. Picture: Victoria PertusaStand-up comedian Tanyalee Davis presents a GR8 AS U R workshop for pupils at Catton Grove Primary School. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Norwich comedian made headlines in July this year with a video of her being forced to move her mobility scooter from a disabled space on the train.

The comedian, who has dwarfism and is 3ft 6in tall, was left in tears when a member of Great Western Railways insisted she moved to make space for a women with a pram.

After the clip went viral, she is now voluntarily trialling Greater Anglia’s new Uber-style Passenger Assist app which will enable communication directly with railway staff and will be rolled out nationally in 2019.

Tanyalee, who is originally from Canada, is guest starring at a BBC New Comedy evening in Great Yarmouth and is a big supporter of how the scheme, led by Radio 4 comic Tim FitzHigham, encourages new comic talent.

Five years ago she moved to Norwich to help drive an anti-bullying campaign GR8 As U R which saw her visit schools and talk about how it is okay to be different.

READ MORE: Norwich comedian left ‘humiliated’ by mobility scooter train journey row

She has performed at comedy clubs, festivals and venues across the USA and UK and has made TV appearances on the John Bishop Show and Live at the Apollo Christmas Special with her unique brand of risqué and self-deprecating humour.

She says living with a disability can be tough at times, but “that is my reality and that’s funny.

“It is all about making fun of the situations I sometimes find myself in and not complaining about it.

“The BBC scheme is great for fostering new talent and I really admire how that inspires people to have a go.”

Tanyalee Davis will appear at the event at St George’s Theatre on Saturday, December 1 at 7.30pm.

You can book tickets online or by phone on 01493 331484.

Topic Tags:

Other Great Yarmouth events

Comedian who made headlines over train disability row coming to Yarmouth

36 minutes ago Louisa Baldwin
Norwich comedian Tanyalee Davis

Small in stature but big in laughs, Tanyalee Davis will be the star at a new comedy night coming to Great Yarmouth.

This is where you can meet Father Christmas in Norfolk

Friday, November 23, 2018 Jo Malone
This is my secret, don't tell anyone. Picture Getty Images

We know Father Christmas is super busy at this time of year, but thanks to the magic of Christmas he’s still managing to be in several places at once in Norfolk.

Sounds of Norway come to Minster concert

Friday, November 23, 2018 Anthony Carroll
The Lardal Kantori choir at the Minster last year Picture: Jonathan Newman

The annual Lardal Kantori Norwegian Christmas Carol concert is at Great Yarmouth Minster on Saturday, December 1 from 7.30pm.

Where’s a good winter walk?

Thursday, November 22, 2018 Jo Malone
There's more to Thetford Forest than many many think, such as The Warren's at Mildenhall Warren. Picture: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

That Christmas Day stroll, Boxing Day amble or New Year’s Day wander quickly becomes a festive tradition once you’ve started.

Head to…

Most Read This Week

‘Disgraceful’ unlicensed motorist arrested for drink driving after crash

A motorist in Great Yarmouth has been arrested for drink driving after colliding with road furniture on Sunday night. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Hunter who posted bloodthirsty pictures from Norfolk shoot ‘at odds’ with the sport

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Gallery ‘Best switch-on event ever’ - Gorleston’s spectacular Christmas lights switch-on

Gorleston's Christmas lights were switched-on by Mayor Mary Coleman and Chef Galston Blackiston. Picture: Mary Coleman

Firefighters called to reports of man stuck in toilets in Norfolk

Firefighters were called after reports a person was trapped in public toilets. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Gallery Top businesses honoured at prestigious Spirit of Enterprise Awards

Spirit of Enterprise Awards Ceremony 2018. All the category award winners. Picture: James Bass Photography

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy