Comedian who made headlines over train disability row coming to Yarmouth

Norwich comedian Tanyalee Davis Archant

Small in stature but big in laughs, Tanyalee Davis will be the star at a new comedy night coming to Great Yarmouth.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stand-up comedian Tanyalee Davis presents a GR8 AS U R workshop for pupils at Catton Grove Primary School. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Stand-up comedian Tanyalee Davis presents a GR8 AS U R workshop for pupils at Catton Grove Primary School. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Norwich comedian made headlines in July this year with a video of her being forced to move her mobility scooter from a disabled space on the train.

The comedian, who has dwarfism and is 3ft 6in tall, was left in tears when a member of Great Western Railways insisted she moved to make space for a women with a pram.

After the clip went viral, she is now voluntarily trialling Greater Anglia’s new Uber-style Passenger Assist app which will enable communication directly with railway staff and will be rolled out nationally in 2019.

Tanyalee, who is originally from Canada, is guest starring at a BBC New Comedy evening in Great Yarmouth and is a big supporter of how the scheme, led by Radio 4 comic Tim FitzHigham, encourages new comic talent.

Five years ago she moved to Norwich to help drive an anti-bullying campaign GR8 As U R which saw her visit schools and talk about how it is okay to be different.

READ MORE: Norwich comedian left ‘humiliated’ by mobility scooter train journey row

She has performed at comedy clubs, festivals and venues across the USA and UK and has made TV appearances on the John Bishop Show and Live at the Apollo Christmas Special with her unique brand of risqué and self-deprecating humour.

She says living with a disability can be tough at times, but “that is my reality and that’s funny.

“It is all about making fun of the situations I sometimes find myself in and not complaining about it.

“The BBC scheme is great for fostering new talent and I really admire how that inspires people to have a go.”

Tanyalee Davis will appear at the event at St George’s Theatre on Saturday, December 1 at 7.30pm.

You can book tickets online or by phone on 01493 331484.