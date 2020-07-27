Seaside theatre reopens for films not live shows

A seaside theatre is raising the curtain on a series of mid-week movies as lockdown is eased.

St George’s Theatre in Great Yarmouth will open its doors for the first time in months on Wednesday, July 29.

It is being billed as: “A chance for movie lovers to sit back in a safe and socially distanced environment and escape to a pre-coronavirus world of drama, music and humour.”

The first screening will be feel-good comedy Military Wives at 2.30pm.

Other films to come include First World War blockbuster 1917, Judy, Fisherman’s Friends, and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Kevin King, general manager, said: “It’s a very exciting time for us all here at St George’s Theatre.

“These mid-week movies, along with the launch of our new website and the updated café menu, have given everyone at the theatre a real boost after such a long period of despondency.

“We are looking forward to getting up and running again and having our team of staff and volunteers back to welcome our loyal and incredibly supportive audience members.

“There will be some noticeable changes to keep everyone safe.

“Audience numbers will be smaller, a new track-and-trace policy has been put in place, and hand sanitising stations will be available.

“Unlike most cinemas, we don’t have fixed seating, so the audience is comfortably spread out.

“If demand is high and we can’t fit everyone in for a particular film we will simply put on extra screenings.”

Tickets for the Wednesday showings are £5.

For more information or to book online visit www.stgeorgestheatre.com